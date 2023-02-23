Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!

Paris Hilton is showing off her baby boy for the first time!

The new mom, 42, poses in a simple white robe, holding son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum close to her as she kisses his cheek in one of the photos. The little one is dressed in a white onesie and matching white hat in the serene shot.

Another photo shows the family of three together, with husband Carter Reum kissing Hilton's forehead as she holds her baby boy, whom they welcomed in January, on her shoulder.

The businesswoman and media personality revealed the name she and the entrepreneur chose for their baby boy on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris on Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Dennis Gocer/Shutterstock

Hilton explained that she thought of the name 10 years ago, sharing the story while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Hilton explained that the little one's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Hilton began the podcast by raving over her new arrival and how special this time has been for her and her husband, who is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

"As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him," the new mom shared.

"But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Hilton revealed. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Later, Hilton added, "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."