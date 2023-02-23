Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their baby boy, Phoenix Barron, in January, the couple confirmed to PEOPLE

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 01:17 PM
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Photo: Dennis Gocer/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton is showing off her baby boy for the first time!

The new mom, 42, poses in a simple white robe, holding son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum close to her as she kisses his cheek in one of the photos. The little one is dressed in a white onesie and matching white hat in the serene shot.

Another photo shows the family of three together, with husband Carter Reum kissing Hilton's forehead as she holds her baby boy, whom they welcomed in January, on her shoulder.

The businesswoman and media personality revealed the name she and the entrepreneur chose for their baby boy on her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris on Wednesday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Dennis Gocer/Shutterstock

Hilton explained that she thought of the name 10 years ago, sharing the story while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Hilton explained that the little one's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

Hilton began the podcast by raving over her new arrival and how special this time has been for her and her husband, who is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

"As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him," the new mom shared.

"But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Hilton revealed. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Later, Hilton added, "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'
International influencer and star of “Paris in Love,” Paris Hilton makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, January 27.
Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock (13039991ac) Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton MenoLabs hosts viewing party for RHOBH'S Kathy Hilton, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic
Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathy Hilton's Husband? All About Rick Hilton
Nicky Hilton Celebrates Daughter Teddy's 'Happiest Birthday' with Family Trip to Disneyland
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Visits 'Barbiecore' Pink-Themed House in the Bahamas: 'Feeling at Home'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses