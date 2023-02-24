Paris Hilton Says Fear of Childbirth from Past Trauma Led Her to Use a Surrogate: 'I'm So Scared'

Paris Hilton opened up about how her past experiences in a Utah boarding school and watching a woman give birth on The Simple Life shaped her decision to use a surrogate

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 11:41 AM
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton. Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty

For Paris Hilton, surrogacy made a major impact on her ability to start her family.

Speaking about the decision in Glamour UK's recent digital issue, the new mom, 42, talked about turning to longtime friend Kim Kardashian for advice on in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and surrogacy.

"Kim told me about that as well," she told the outlet about surrogacy. "I'm using the same doctor — Dr. Huang, who's the best — and he has a concierge team that deals with everything and interviews the people [the surrogate] to make sure that they're healthy."

When asked about the choice and if it was related to her age, the "Stars Are Blind" singer said she'd have chosen to use a surrogate at any age.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald and Craig Kallman on February 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Kevin Mazur/Getty for The Recording Academy

She then related that decision back to the sexual abuse she says she experienced at a Utah boarding school, Provo Canyon School, during her 11 months there at age 16.

"Sleep-deprived & heavily medicated, I didn't understand what was happening," Hilton wrote of the alleged sexual abuse on Twitter in October. "I was forced to lie on a padded table, spread my legs & submit to cervical exams. I cried while they held me down & said, 'No!' They just said, 'Shut up. Be quiet. Stop struggling or you'll go to Obs.' "

Hilton explained to Glamour UK that when it comes to the medical exams related to pregnancy, "I'm just so scared. I think, again, leading back to Provo of even being in a doctor's office, just all of that. The shots, the IVs that they put in."

65th GRAMMY Awards - Paris Hilton TOUT
Paris Hilton. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"When I was in The Simple Life, I had to be in a room when a woman was giving birth, and that traumatized me as well," the former reality star added. "But I want a family so bad, it's just the physical part of doing it. I'm just so scared … childbirth and death are the two things that scare me more than anything in the world."

The businesswoman and husband Carter Reum welcomed their first baby together, son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate last month.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Related Articles
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton Reveals She Had Abortion in Her Early 20s: 'I Was Not Ready for That'
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Says She Believed She Was Asexual Before Meeting Now-Husband Carter Reum
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'
International influencer and star of “Paris in Love,” Paris Hilton makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” airing Thursday, January 27.
Ellen DeGeneres Shows She Guessed Paris Hilton's Baby Name Last Year: 'What Do I Win? A Hotel?'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock (13039991ac) Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton MenoLabs hosts viewing party for RHOBH'S Kathy Hilton, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Is Ready to Share Her Journey to Icon Status and a Billion-Dollar Empire in 'Paris: The Memoir'
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Claims She Was 'Held Down,' Given Nonconsensual 'Cervical Exams' at Utah Boarding School
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic