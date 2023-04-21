Paris Hilton Says She's Excited for Son Phoenix to Grow Up with Siblings Nicky and Barron's Kids

Paris Hilton is excited for her family's future.

In an intimate chat with husband Carter Reum on the "Stars Are Blind" singer's I Am Paris podcast, Hilton, 42, shared how excited she is to see newborn son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum bond with his cousins as they grow.

"It's so cute to have all the next generation of cousins growing up together," she said.

Hilton and Reum welcomed Phoenix early this year, while brother Barron Hilton, 33, and wife Tessa welcomed son Caspian in September and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39, and husband James welcomed a baby boy in July.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"Barron just had his baby. My sister Nicky just had her baby boy, and then your sister just had her baby girl," she said to Reum. "So they're literally all only a few months apart," also noting cousin Brooke Wiederhorn — daughter of Kim Richard — welcomed a baby girl in December.

Naming a few other babies in his family, the entrepreneur, 42, noted, "they're gonna have a cool cousin friend group."

At the Women in Film Oscars Party in Los Angeles last month, Hilton Rothschild told PEOPLE that the Paris in Love star is "great" as a first-time mom.

"She is on cloud nine. She is such an incredible mother," said Hilton Rothschild. "She was born to do this, and I'm just so happy for her."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kathy Hilton talked about the shock of learning about her new grandson while speaking with Extra last month.

"I was in shock, I was in complete shock," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 64, told the outlet. "We didn't have our Christmas together because she was working out of the country. [Paris] said, 'I have a surprise for you,' and it was my Christmas present. Then she waited a few minutes and goes, 'I have one more surprise for you.' "

"I thought maybe it's a puppy because my husband and I lost my dog," Kathy shared. "Anyway, she walks in, blanket falls down, and I just go, 'Who is this? What is this?' "

Paris told Rolling Stone that, after presenting her mom with a blue Chanel bag, "I was holding the baby on my shoulder with a blanket over him, and then I just sat down. She's like, 'What is that?' And I was like, 'A baby … meet your grandson.' She's like, 'Is this yours?' And she starts crying. She's like, 'Let me hold him. He's the most beautiful baby I've ever seen in my life. Oh, he's so beautiful.' She was just in tears."