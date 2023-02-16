Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'

Paris Hilton is doing what it takes to keep her son's life private.

Appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar March Legacy Issue, the new mom, 41, opened up about taking measures to keep her son's birth private.

The media personality revealed she wore a brunette wig as part of her disguise when she checked into the hospital for her son's birth, and that only she, husband Carter Reum, and their surrogate knew of the baby's impending arrival. She also used a different name when signing in.

"My entire life has been so public," Hilton told the outlet. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

Max Farago

Hilton and Reum, who is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi, brought their baby boy home to an empty house and enjoyed two days totally alone, telling staffers the Beverly Hills home was being painted.

Later, the "Stars Are Blind" singer talked about how the difficulties in her own childhood helped make it clear what she wanted for her own family.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second," she shared. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Max Farago

Hilton expressed her excitement for her next chapters with PEOPLE exclusively after welcoming her baby boy.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.