Paris Hilton Wore a Disguise to the Hospital for Son's Birth: 'My Entire Life Has Been So Public'

Paris Hilton is opening up about her desire to protect her son after her own childhood experiences and her long road to starting a family

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 01:22 PM
Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Photo: Max Farago

Paris Hilton is doing what it takes to keep her son's life private.

Appearing on the cover of Harper's Bazaar March Legacy Issue, the new mom, 41, opened up about taking measures to keep her son's birth private.

The media personality revealed she wore a brunette wig as part of her disguise when she checked into the hospital for her son's birth, and that only she, husband Carter Reum, and their surrogate knew of the baby's impending arrival. She also used a different name when signing in.

"My entire life has been so public," Hilton told the outlet. "I've never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Max Farago

Hilton and Reum, who is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi, brought their baby boy home to an empty house and enjoyed two days totally alone, telling staffers the Beverly Hills home was being painted.

Later, the "Stars Are Blind" singer talked about how the difficulties in her own childhood helped make it clear what she wanted for her own family.

"I want to protect him and to be with him every second," she shared. "You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I've never had before. I feel so complete now."

Paris Hilton cover, Harpers Bazaar
Max Farago

Hilton expressed her excitement for her next chapters with PEOPLE exclusively after welcoming her baby boy.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Related Articles
Grammys red carpet couples
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Have Parents' Night Out at Grammys 2023 Weeks After Welcoming Son
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton
Nicky Hilton Congratulates Sister Paris Hilton on Her Baby Boy: 'Welcome to Mommyhood'
Paris hilton engagment pics engaged to boyfriend Carter Reum on Saturday, Feb. 13 , 2021
Paris Hilton Is a Mom! Star Reveals She and Husband Carter Reum Have Welcomed a Baby Boy
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Von Holden/Shutterstock (13039991ac) Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton MenoLabs hosts viewing party for RHOBH'S Kathy Hilton, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Paris Hilton attends The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kathy Hilton and Husband Rick Are 'Over the Moon' After Birth of Daughter Paris Hilton's Baby Boy
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Mecole Hardman, Jr.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Paris Hilton Talks IVF Journey, Says She Got Her 'Eggs Stocked and Ready' During the Pandemic
Kathy Hilton and Richard Hilton attend the 29th Annual Race To Erase MS on May 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Kathy Hilton's Husband? All About Rick Hilton
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Celebrates 1st Anniversary with 'My Love' Carter Reum on Maldives Private Island
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation with Husband Carter Reum: ‘Bahamas Butterfly
Paris Hilton Wears Dreamy Butterfly Dress on Vacation in the Bahamas with Husband Carter Reum
Nicky Hilton Celebrates Daughter Teddy's 'Happiest Birthday' with Family Trip to Disneyland
Nicky Hilton Shares Rare Family Photos from Daughter Teddy's Birthday Trip to Disneyland
Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian West
Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Get into the Holiday Spirit at Pre-Christmas Party — See Pics
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Paris Hilton arrives at the KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 Presented By Capital Oneat The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton Shares Throwback Photos with Mom Kathy and Sister Nicky in Matching Christmas Dresses
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Kathy Hilton Says Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are 'Trying and Trying' to Start a Family
Kathy Hilton Talks Paris Hilton's 'Struggle' to Start a Family: 'She Is Trying and Trying'