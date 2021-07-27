Paris Hilton Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Says She's 'Definitely Waiting' Until After Wedding

Paris Hilton says she woke up to thousands of congratulatory texts Tuesday after false reports that she was expecting a baby

Paris Hilton is shooting down those pregnancy rumors.

In a new installment of her This Is Paris podcast titled "This Is... I'm Pregnant??" the star, 40, addresses a report from Tuesday morning that claimed she was expecting her first baby with fiancé Carter Reum.

Hilton, however, says she is not pregnant — "yet." She says she "can't wait to have children in 2022" after her wedding.

"I also woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up — all five of them — everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me and, yes, I've heard from people I haven't heard from in years. Thank you everyone for all the messages," she says with a laugh. "It's a busy day today so I haven't answered anyone yet, but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. ... I am so excited for motherhood."

"Actually," Hilton then says, "I'm just kidding. I am not pregnant, not yet. I am waiting until after the wedding. My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so definitely waiting for that part."

Hilton says she doesn't know where the rumor came from, joking that she "shouldn't have worn" her push-up bra from her new lingerie line while recently stepping out for dinner in Malibu with Reum.

"People always make up rumors, I'm very used to it at this point, being in the industry as long as I have," the television star adds.

"... You can't always believe what you read. I've learned that, definitely, over the years of just being in this business."

She explains that it's her "dream" to one day have a daughter named London, and she also has a boy name picked out, which she won't reveal.

"The only thing in the oven at the moment is my 'sliving' lasagna!" the Cooking with Paris star jokes, referencing her dish which stands for "slaying and living."

Hilton and Reum, also 40, got engaged on Feb. 13 after more than a year of dating. She has previously been open about her desire to become a parent.

Back in January, she revealed on an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she started the in vitro fertilization process, saying she started looking into IVF because it was "the only way" she could ensure that she can have "twins that are a boy and a girl."

"We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like," Hilton said at the time, explaining that longtime friend Kim Kardashian — who welcomed two children via surrogate — was the one "who told me about that. I didn't even know anything about it."