Paris Hilton Reveals Connection Between Son's Name and Her 'New Phase' as a Mom: 'Life Is Complete'

Paris Hilton became a mom for the first time in January, welcoming a baby boy with husband Carter Reum

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 04:18 PM

Paris Hilton is growing and changing alongside her baby boy.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the new mom says that son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum is a "little angel."

"I'm so obsessed with him. My whole heart feels so full," she raves about her newborn son. "I feel like my life is so complete now."

Paris welcomed baby Phoenix with husband Carter Reum in January.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix's Name Connects to Feeling of 'Transforming' Through Motherhood
Drew Barrymore hugging Paris Hilton. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

When asked about her decision to be so private about the news until Phoenix's arrival, the entrepreneur, 42, explains, "I just feel that my life has been so public, and I just wanted this for myself."

Hilton continues, "I didn't want to have to deal with the media and people online talking about my son before he came into this world safe and healthy and happy."

"I just feel that this is a whole new phase of my life, and even with his name Phoenix," she says. "I feel like this is all about transforming and becoming a new person and growing in ways that I couldn't even imagine before."

Paris Hilton Says Son Phoenix's Name Connects to Feeling of 'Transforming' Through Motherhood
Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

In an appearance on ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline, asked if she felt ready for motherhood after the many other struggles in her life — outlined in her newly released Paris: The Memoir — Hilton said that she's "never been more ready for anything in my life."

"[It's] a love that I've never experienced before. My heart just feels so full, and I just want to protect him."

Hilton also said that moving forward with her family is helping her heal from her past.

"Creating my own family and a real life — because I've been kind of having to play this character and living this life for so long," she said of what helps. "And I feel like having a family, having children, is what I've always been meant to do."

Related Articles
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
Paris Hilton Says She's 'Never Felt More Ready for Anything' Than Motherhood: 'Heart Feels So Full'
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Says Mom Kathy Hilton Is 'Obsessed' with Visiting Baby Son Phoenix 'Unannounced'
Paris Hilton first look at baby photos
Paris Hilton Shares First Look at Her and Carter Reum's Son, Phoenix Barron — See the Photos!
Paris Hilton and Carter Milliken Reum attend The Wallis Delivers: Al Fresco Night presented by The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on September 24, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California
All About Paris Hilton's Baby Boy Phoenix Barron
Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton Reveals Mom Kathy Hilton Didn't Know About Son Phoenix Until He Was 'Over a Week Old'
Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton with newborn baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, USA - 24 Jan 2023
Kathy Hilton Poses with Grandson After Paris Says She Didn't Know About Baby Until After Birth
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton
Nicky Hilton Says Sister Paris 'Is on Cloud Nine' as First-Time Mom to Son Phoenix Barron
US socialite Paris Hilton and her mother Kathy Hilton arrive for the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show on March 9, 2023, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.
Paris Hilton Gave Mom Kathy Hilton a Blue Chanel Bag to Apologize for Keeping Baby Phoenix a Secret
Rick Hilton, of the Hilton Hotel chain with his family (from left) son Barron, wife Kathy, daughters Nicky and Paris attending the Chopard 150th anniversary party at the Palm Beach hotel and casino, during the 63rd Cannes Film Festival
Paris Hilton's Family: All About Her Parents and Siblings
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Says She and Carter Reum Have 20 Boy Embryos Frozen and Are Still Trying for a Girl
MILEYS NEW YEARS EVE PARTY -- Pictured: Paris Hilton -- (Photo by: Dan Boczarski/NBC via Getty Images)
Paris Hilton Says an Ex's Ultimatum and 'Quaaludes' Led to Her 2003 Sex Tape: 'I Had to Drink Myself Silly'
paris hilton
Paris Hilton Says She Once Snuck Teenage Khloé Kardashian into a Club: 'Your Name Is Betsey Johnson'
In this image released on October 2, Paris Hilton attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020.
Paris Hilton Says Fear of Childbirth from Past Trauma Led Her to Use a Surrogate: 'I'm So Scared'
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Paris Hilton attends the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); Paris Hilton Playboy Magazine March 2005
Paris Hilton Was Shocked to See Herself on 'Playboy' 's Sex Star of the Year Cover After Rejecting 7-Figure Offer