Paris Hilton Reveals Connection Between Son's Name and Her 'New Phase' as a Mom: 'Life Is Complete'

Paris Hilton is growing and changing alongside her baby boy.

Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, the new mom says that son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum is a "little angel."

"I'm so obsessed with him. My whole heart feels so full," she raves about her newborn son. "I feel like my life is so complete now."

Paris welcomed baby Phoenix with husband Carter Reum in January.

Drew Barrymore hugging Paris Hilton. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

When asked about her decision to be so private about the news until Phoenix's arrival, the entrepreneur, 42, explains, "I just feel that my life has been so public, and I just wanted this for myself."

Hilton continues, "I didn't want to have to deal with the media and people online talking about my son before he came into this world safe and healthy and happy."

"I just feel that this is a whole new phase of my life, and even with his name Phoenix," she says. "I feel like this is all about transforming and becoming a new person and growing in ways that I couldn't even imagine before."

Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

In an appearance on ABC News Studios' Impact x Nightline, asked if she felt ready for motherhood after the many other struggles in her life — outlined in her newly released Paris: The Memoir — Hilton said that she's "never been more ready for anything in my life."

"[It's] a love that I've never experienced before. My heart just feels so full, and I just want to protect him."

Hilton also said that moving forward with her family is helping her heal from her past.

"Creating my own family and a real life — because I've been kind of having to play this character and living this life for so long," she said of what helps. "And I feel like having a family, having children, is what I've always been meant to do."