Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother's Day: 'It's a Love That Cannot Be Put Into Words'

"Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had," Hilton wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption with a series of family snaps

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on May 14, 2023 03:07 PM
Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Paris Hilton is soaking up her very first Mother's Day.

The new mom, 42, enjoyed the day with husband Carter Reum and their infant son, Phoenix Barron.

Hilton shared a lengthy caption to a photo gallery of the family on Instagram.

"So excited to be celebrating my first Mother's Day with my little angel baby Phoenix," the caption began. "Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It's a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love.🥹🥰 "

She continued, "There is something so special about being a mom, something that I never fully understood until I became one myself. This Mother's Day, I can't help but feel grateful for this beautiful journey I am on. It's a day to celebrate the incredible women who brought us into this world, who have loved us unconditionally and who have shaped us into the people we are today."

She concluded, "My mom is my biggest inspiration and the original queen of my heart. She has always been there for me, through the ups and downs, and has taught me the true meaning of strength and love. To all the moms out there, I want to wish you the happiest Mother's Day. You are the backbone of your families, the glue that holds everything together, and the most important person in your child's life. Cherish every moment, even the tough ones, because they are the ones that will shape your child into the amazing person they are meant to be. As for me, I am so lucky to be a mom to my baby boy, and I promise to love and cherish him forever. He is my world, my reason for waking up every morning, and the light that shines so bright in my life. Happy Mother's Day to all the incredible moms out there, you are all true superheroes! #SlivingMom #HappyMothersDay."

Paris Hilton Reveals the Kardashians Gifted Her Son Phoenix a ‘Giant Alpaca’ Soft Toy
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Youtube

In an intimate chat with her husband on the I Am Paris podcast last month, she shared how excited she is to see her son bond with his cousins as they grow.

"It's so cute to have all the next generation of cousins growing up together," she said.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum arrives at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Hilton and Reum welcomed Phoenix early this year, while brother Barron Hilton, 33, and wife Tessa welcomed son Caspian in September and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 39, and husband James welcomed a baby boy in July.

"Barron just had his baby. My sister Nicky just had her baby boy, and then your sister just had her baby girl," she said to Reum. "So they're literally all only a few months apart," also noting cousin Brooke Wiederhorn — daughter of Kim Richard — welcomed a baby girl in December.

Naming a few other babies in his family, the entrepreneur, 42, noted, "they're gonna have a cool cousin friend group."

