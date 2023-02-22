Paris Hilton Reveals the Name of Her and Carter Reum's Baby Boy: 'I Decided Years Ago'

Paris Hilton opened up about the inspiration behind her son's name in a short podcast episode on Wednesday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 04:00 PM

Paris Hilton is introducing the world to her baby boy.

On her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, the new mom revealed the name she's given to her baby boy — Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum.

Hilton, 42, explained that she thought of the name 10 years ago, sharing the story while reading an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, Paris.

"If all goes well, by the time you read this, Carter and I will have a baby boy. We plan to name him Phoenix, a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries and states on a map looking for something to go with Paris and London," she read.

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more importantly it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again," she continued. "I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around throughout our lives. And that this should give us great hope for the future."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, she explained that the little one's middle name is a tribute to her late grandfather, Barron Hilton.

"He was always my mentor. I looked up to my grandfather so much, and we were so close, and I miss him every day," she explained. "So, I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name. So there you go. My beautiful baby boy's name is Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 26: Paris Hilton is seen in Manhattan on January 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)
Robert Kamau/GC Images

Hilton began the podcast by raving over her new arrival and how special this time has been for her and her husband, who is already a dad to a daughter whom he shares with former reality star Laura Bellizzi.

Tessa Hilton congratulated Paris Hilton
Tessa Hilton/instagram

"As you all know, Carter and I have been blessed with the arrival of our baby boy. He is such a precious angel, and we're over the moon, so in love with him. We're just so excited to start our family, and we can't wait for you to see him," the new mom shared.

"But for now, we've just been keeping everything really private. Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old," Hilton revealed. It was really nice to have that with Carter, be our own journey together. I just feel like my life has been so public, and I've never really had anything be just mine."

Later, Hilton added, "From the moment I laid eyes on him, my heart felt so full. I feel like my life is so complete now. I always wanted to be a mom."

"I'm so happy I found the perfect partner. Carter, he is such an angel and such an incredible father," she continued. "It's so cute seeing them together and I just love this baby so much. He's laying on my chest and looking up into my eyes, my heart just melts."

Hilton expressed her excitement for her next chapters with PEOPLE exclusively after welcoming her baby boy in January.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," she told PEOPLE at the time. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, Hilton posted a close-up photo of the baby gripping her thumb. "You are already loved beyond words 💙," she wrote.

Related Articles
Ashley Greene
Ashley Greene Admits Her Breastfeeding Journey Was 'One of the Worst Experiences in the Beginning'
Diddy's Daughter Love Calmly Sits to Get Her Hair Blow Dried in Adorable Video
Diddy's Daughter Love Calmly Sits to Get Her Hair Blow-Dried in Adorable Video — Watch!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Nude Mirror Selfie Celebrating Her 'BB on Board'
Alicia Quarles rollout
'GMA3' 's Alicia Quarles Welcomes Twins: See the Adorable First Photos
Cordae and Tennis Player Naomi Osaka pose after the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022 in New York City.
Pregnant Naomi Osaka Says She Learned Sex of Her Baby But Partner Cordae 'Doesn't Know' Yet
Joanne Tucker (L) and Adam Driver (R) pose on the red carpet upon arrival at the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 10, 2019
Adam Driver and Wife Joanne Tucker Expecting Baby No. 2
Constance Wu pregnant
Constance Wu Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 with Boyfriend Ryan Kattner: 'Coming Soon'
Rod Stewart Poses Celebrates Daughter Ruby's Baby Boy at Baby Shower with Family:
Rod Stewart Celebrates Pregnant Daughter Ruby at Baby Shower with Family: Photo
Kelly Osbourne brings baby to work
Kelly Osbourne Brings Baby to Work After Having 'Hardest' Time Leaving Him on Her First Day Back
Bringing Up Bates Katie Bates and Husband Travis Clark Welcome a Baby Girl
'Bringing Up Bates' ' Katie Bates and Husband Travis Clark Welcome First Baby, Daughter Hailey James
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Tongue, Cheek and Lip Tie and Jaundice
Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals Baby Son Tristan Had Jaundice and Tongue, Cheek and Lip Ties
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co2g5HWOqxg/. Christine Brown/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CoiLwnEuopI/. Madison Brush/Instagram
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Meets Janelle's Granddaughter Josephine: 'My New Grand Babie'
nikki reed and rumer willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis and Nikki Reed Share Sweet Embrace in New Photo: 'When Bumps Collide'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Co3LJvuvRPn/?hl=en. Paris Hilton/Instagram
Paris Hilton Celebrates 42nd Birthday with Star-Studded Party Featuring Rebel Wilson and Sister Nicky
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Second Baby, Son Lucien Lee
Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Lucien Lee — See the Photos!