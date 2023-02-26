Paris Hilton Says She and Carter Reum Have 20 Boy Embryos Frozen and Are Still Trying for a Girl

Paris Hilton began making embryos with husband Carter Reum during the COVID-19 lockdown and started their family with the birth of son Phoenix Barron last month

Angela Andaloro
Published on February 26, 2023
Paris Hilton/Instagram

Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum don't plan to stop at just one baby.

The "Stars Are Blind" singer, 42, and her entrepreneur husband had embryos frozen during COVID, she explained to Glamour UK as she appeared on the cover of their latest digital issue.

"Carter and I had already been talking about the future, and then the world was shut down, so I was like, 'What do you think about us making embryos?' " she told the outlet of the process. "And he said, 'Yeah, let's do it.' "

Of the embryos the couple made, they have successfully frozen 20 embryos, Hilton revealed — all boys.

"And we've done it seven times," Hilton continued. "I have all boys. I have 20 boys."

Being their desire to add a baby girl to the family, they are continuing to make embryos hoping for a little girl.

"I just went through the process again a month ago, so I'm waiting for the results to see if there's any girls," Hilton candidly shared.

During an interview with PEOPLE in December at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala, the Love Rush fragrance founder discussed the couple's decision to start the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) process during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she told PEOPLE. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting."

Still, the This Is Paris star said the pair wanted to give themselves some time after they wed in November 2021.

"We really wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple, you know, before bringing kids into the mix," she said. "So now that we just had our year anniversary, I can't wait for 2023."

The businesswoman and Reum welcomed their first baby together, son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum, via surrogate last month.

"It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE exclusively. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

