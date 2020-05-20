The survey also found that overall, people reported only a 1 percent change in productivity with working from home as opposed to at the office

Survey Finds Parents Working from Home Now May Be More Productive Than People Without Kids

A new survey has found that parents who are working from home as the coronavirus global health crisis continues to play out may find themselves being more productive than their childless counterparts.

While the difference is negligible, some may find it a surprise that in Valoir's survey of 327 professionals working remotely, those participants without children reported a 3 percent decrease in productivity, according to Yahoo!, while those with children reported just a 2 percent drop.

Overall, though, "Our survey found stay-at-home orders have had only a 1 percent negative productivity impact on those working from home," the company said.

Other data included the fact that over 40 percent of those surveyed would like to continue working from home, and 80 percent graded their employers as A or B in terms of how they've handled a remote work environment.

"Parents have a slightly bigger productivity hit of 2 percent on average, but the folks that really were hit were those who were working alone without anybody else in their house to talk to," said Valoir CEO Rebecca Wettemann, Yahoo! reports.

Image zoom Mother working from home with daughter Getty

The survey also found that participants spend 9 hours and 45 minutes on the clock per day while working from home, with significantly more distractions that cause them to work later in the day than they did previously.

One-third of those surveyed said social media is still the biggest distraction that, on average, took about two hours out of a worker's day.

"People are getting a lot of distractions from places that you might not expect, with social media being the biggest distraction folks commented on even for those folks who had kids at home," Wettemann said.

Additionally, employees reported spending 3 percent of their time troubleshooting technology-related issues, such as reliable internet access — and the "top tool of choice" for work is Zoom.

Another work-from-home perk for employees was the elimination of a work commute, often meaning they could spend more time at their posts.

And according to Wettemann, their uneasiness about their careers was "rated far ahead of [being] worried about being sick or worried about a loved one getting ill."

"When we asked people what they were most concerned about — we didn't say about the work environment but just in general — [more] than a third of them said that they were worried about their job and job security," she said, according to Yahoo!.