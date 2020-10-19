Results showed kids come stumbling into digital boardrooms, client calls and other work videos or calls as many as five times a day

Parents Working from Home Say Kids Have Interrupted at Least 25 Zoom Meetings, Survey Finds

The average American kid has crashed 25 of their parents' work meetings each week since the beginning of the school year.

With many parents working from home and attempting to help with remote learning simultaneously, a new study pinpointed the frequency of the potentially embarrassing disruptions.

Results showed kids come stumbling into digital boardrooms, client calls and other work videos or calls as many as five times a day.

But parents are also far from perfect as the challenges of families living, working, and studying shoulder to shoulder become increasingly apparent.

In fact, the average parent has disturbed their child's lesson an average of six times since the beginning of the school year.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Sittercity, the survey of 2,000 American parents of school-aged children took a by-the-numbers approach to assessing both the challenges and the opportunities unique to this school year.

Six wifi resets per week, and four "in-class" snack requests per day are now the norm for families with members who are both working and schooling from home.

“Pajama day,” happens an average of five times during each week among those families who are both working and schooling from home.

The survey also looked at families’ childcare plans in the event that remote schooling should continue for the rest of the year.

The average parent says their child’s school has already cycled through four different plans for the school year, making planning for childcare a difficult if not impossible task.

It’s no surprise, then, that more than half of those whose child is schooling from home say that virtual schooling has sent their family into a childcare crisis.

Sixty-nine percent of parents say they would usually rely on an older relative for help, but no longer feel comfortable doing so.

Among those whose child is schooling from home part-time or full-time this semester, 26 percent say they’ve yet to solidify their childcare plans for the school year.