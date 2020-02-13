Parents Design Incredible Harry Potter Nursery for Son: 'Four Years Later and He Still Loves It!'

Four-year-old Finley is ready for Hogwarts!

Before having their son Finley, parents Kaycee and Casey Daniel decided to design the nursery for their baby boy with a Harry Potter theme — and the end result was more than they could have imagined.

“My husband grew up loving Harry Potter and knew right when we found out we were pregnant he wanted a Harry Potter nursery,” Kaycee Daniel tells PEOPLE. “I took some convincing, but am so glad I came around.”

The room is a scene straight out of the J.K. Rowling books, complete with a portrait of Professor Dumbledore, a cage for Hedwig and a pillow with the Marauder’s Map on it.

The walls feature a life-like floor-to-ceiling mural, painted by artist Nate Baranowski, that will transport you straight to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The mural simulates the castle walls, including flags for each of the Hogwarts houses and “windows” with a view of the English countryside any fan will recognize from the Harry Potter series.

“I wanted it to seem like you were in the castle,” Daniel tells PEOPLE. “I figured if he grows to not like Harry Potter, it is just like a castle and what little boy won’t love castles!”

Though Finley is older now and the crib has been converted to a toddler bed, Daniel says he still feels the magic.

“Four years later and Finley still loves his room,” she says. “I often find him sporting his Harry Potter glasses and wand walking around the house.”