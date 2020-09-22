Four in 10 parents who responded to a new survey are seeking ways to backtrack on all the comfort food they fed their kids when the pandemic and virtual schooling began

Parents Are Using Back-to-School to Get Kids on Healthier Diets Amid the Pandemic, Study Finds

Seven in 10 American parents are radically changing their approach to their kid’s lunches and snacks this school year, according to new research.

It’s a year for change and the start to this school year has proven no different, as half of American parents said they’re using “back to school” as a way to get their kids back to healthy eating, SWNS reported.

The study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Sabra, aimed to discover just how parents are approaching the new school year in these unique times.

Results uncovered 79 percent of respondents are stocking up on food differently than they did in the spring — parents plan on buying their kids granola bars, trail mix, hummus, and veggie chips, among other healthier options.

Four in 10 parents surveyed are seeking ways to backtrack all the comfort food they fed their kids when the pandemic and virtual schooling began.

Parents are so concerned about their children’s health that 74 percent are resorting to organizing their kids’ snacks so healthier options are more physically within reach.

With the hopes of getting their kids to live healthier this school year, 78 percent of parents plan on bringing some semblance of normalcy to their kids’ school days by pre-planning their snacks and lunches, whether they are in the classroom or in virtual school.

There is good news: parents feel their kids can make better choices at home than they do at school. And 72 percent said their kids tend to eat healthier at home.

Nearly three in four caregivers also said they will be limiting their kids’ sugar intake.

