Parenting Site Tinybeans Expanding to Create 'Safe Video Social Community' for Families

"We are cutting through the parenting noise with genuinely helpful, relatable content that tackles the fun, challenging and somehow always messy sides of family life head-on," said Tinybeans' Head of Editorial Lauren DuVilla

Tinybeans is growing!

The trusted private photo-sharing and journaling app and Red Tricycle, a leading parenting website for inspiration on fun family activities, is relaunching as one brand called Tinybeans, CEO Eddie Geller recently announced. The parenting tech company, which acquired Red Tricycle in February 2020, is set to bring parenting information to users in personalized ways.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The company will introduce "sweeping customization, test a safe video social community for families, and deliver a new streamlined customer experience across all Tinybeans platforms," according to a press release. Tinybeans currently reaches an estimated 28 million people in 200 countries and territories.

"This is a huge expansion of how we serve both the current Tinybeans community and the new families we will welcome, as we invite parents across all stages of their journey, to count on us to be their trusted resource to help them raise amazing kids," Geller says.

"Eighty-three percent of American families want a website/app experience customized for their family's needs. They are time-starved and want authentic parenting advice, but they are not willing to sacrifice their data and privacy to get it," Geller adds. "We are thrilled to give them exactly what they have been looking for with the new Tinybeans, tailored to their own family with a promise to keep their data private."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The new website will launch with an editorial platform, "I want my kid to be...", the press release states, that celebrates the "diversity of what families want for their kids and helps nurture the qualities parents value most in their children."

"I want Tinybeans to be a place where every family feels welcome and heard," says Head of Editorial Lauren DuVilla, who is a mom of two. "We are cutting through the parenting noise with genuinely helpful, relatable content that tackles the fun, challenging and somehow always messy sides of family life head-on."