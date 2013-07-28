"When I look at her, it's like when I was in 7th grade and fell in love for the first time, where it's debilitating," says Shepard, 38.

Dax Shepard: Being a Father Is Like Falling in Love for the First Time

AdMedia/Splash News Online

Dax Shepard has only been a dad for four months, but he seems to already have mastered parenting.

“I got the secret weapons — the Five S’s: swaddling, sideways, swaying, shushing and sucking,” the actor, who utilizes Dr. Harvey Karp’s method, told reporters at NBC’s Press Tour in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Shepard, whose fiancée Kristen Bell gave birth to daughter Lincoln in March, says parenthood has been “every cliché I’ve ever heard.”

“When I look at her, it’s like when I was in 7th grade and fell in love for the first time, where it’s debilitating,” says Shepard, 38. “That’s available 24/7 if I want, which is amazing.”

The Parenthood star says the prospect of fatherhood was never too daunting for him, as he already had quite a few diaper duty experiences under his belt before his daughter was born.

“I was older when my little sister was born, so I had done this before,” says Shepard. “I had changed a couple thousand diapers already a couple million times, so I wasn’t too afraid of [fatherhood], and it’s been nothing but wonderful.”

Not even sleep deprivation is plaguing the funnyman, explaining that he and Bell have developed a schedule for taking turns.

“If you’re logical about your approach, there’s a way for everyone to get some sleep,” he says.

Now that the couple has perfected parenthood, getting married is next on the agenda — but Shepard has no plans on having an over-the-top affair.

“I’m sure it will be a quick something,” he says.