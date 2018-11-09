Paola Mayfield is not apologizing for her body — pregnant or otherwise.

In an impassioned message she shared on Instagram recently, the 90 Day Fiancé season 1 star preemptively dismissed critical comments by implying to her followers that they should keep negative thoughts to themselves.

“Before the #momshaming start with the blah blah blah comments. Let me tell you this,” she wrote in the caption of her video, where she showed off her baby bump and backside in a bathroom mirror while wearing a white halter top and thong underwear.

“No, I’m not worried what my kid’s friends will say about me when they see my photos or videos, that is way down the road for me to even worry about. Plus, I haven’t even pushed this baby out yet lol!😂,” continued Paola, 31.

“I’m not changing just because I’m pregnant or becoming a mom, I was proud before of who I am and what I’ve done so there’s nothing to be ashamed of 😏,” she concluded.

Mayfield’s comments are not unwarranted. On various photos and videos, critics have left negative remarks about how the mom-to-be — who’s expecting her first child, a son, with husband Russ Mayfield — chooses to display her body on social media.

“LEAVE SOMETHING TO THE IMAGINATION, have some respect for Russ. and your future son,” wrote one follower in response to an August thong-bikini video, while another said, “Practically naked … I guess Russ is ok with a bathing suit that covers nothing but not lingerie!”

Most comments have been supportive, though, praising the former reality star for embracing her body and being comfortable showing off its changing shape throughout her pregnancy.

Last month, Paola posted an artsy shot of herself to Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a home spa while also sending a message to critics.

“People have asked me if I’m ever going to wear more clothes,” she began the post, which featured the mom-to-be relaxing in a rose-petal-filled bathtub. “My answer is … do rose petals count? 😏”

As Paola — who wore nothing but a matching red shade of lipstick — relaxed in the tub with her eyes shut, the rose petals strategically covered areas of her body.

“You too could benefit from this home spa with rose petals, coconut milk and sea salt bath perfect to keep my skin soft and my muscles relaxed,” she continued the post, before thanking husband Russ for snapping the shot.