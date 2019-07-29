Pampers to Launch Lumi, a System Allowing Parents to Monitor Babies' Diapers via Smartphone App

Image zoom Lumi by Pampers Pampers

Pampers is changing the parenting game, one tech gadget at a time.

The baby-care brand has announced a venture that will allow parents to track their baby’s movements via a system called Lumi, which will include a video monitor and sensors that send parents data about their little one’s activity, including sleep — and the status of their diaper.

According to Pampers’ website, Lumi is “the world’s first all-in-one connected care system that’s revolutionizing baby monitoring by helping parents monitor and track their baby 24/7” and was created in conjunction with Logitech, Verily and an expert panel consisting of two pediatricians and Xaviera Plas, author of The Wonder Weeks.

“By combining a video monitor with an activity sensor, Lumi helps parents blend real-time data with their intuition seamlessly and offers insights tailored to their unique baby using the Lumi by Pampers app,” the site continues, sharing that the system will initially be available to U.S. customers only.

In a box delivered to parents’ doorsteps, they will find two activity sensors and a video monitor plus, according to CNN, a 10-day supply of diapers featuring an area at the front for the activity sensor to affix to.

The small sensor will automatically track baby’s sleep habits (which you can also enter manually, alongside feeding sessions and milestones) and tell parents, via the Lumi app, when their bundle of joy’s diaper is wet or dirty.

The video camera includes an HD monitor offering not only a 1080p wide-angle view but two-way audio and night vision. It even tracks the humidity level and temperature of baby’s room, according to Pampers.

USA Today reports that the special Lumi diapers, featuring Velcro-type patches, won’t be priced much higher than Pampers’ traditional diapers, according to Startup Pampers’ product technology lead Blanca Arizti.

They will be available in sizes 0 to 4, while parents will have to replace the sensors every three months.

Multiple outlets state that Lumi will be available online this fall, at a currently undisclosed price. Would-be customers can sign up for the system’s wait list by entering their email on Pampers’ website now.