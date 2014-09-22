Roselyn Sánchez 'Obsessed' with Teaching Daughter to Dance

"She doesn't need to be a professional dancer, but I want her, as part of her life, to be able to have a dance foundation."

Roselyn Sánchez‘s big break came as a dancer on the Puerto Rican variety show Qué Vacilón — so it’s no surprise the Devious Maids star is introducing daughter Sebella Rose to the dancing world at a young age.

“I’m obsessed with Sebella having some kind of dance background,” the actress, 41, told PEOPLE while at a Pampers‘ event at The Grove on Sept. 9.

And it’s already paying off.

At 2½-years-old, Sebella’s booked her first gig: She busted out some of her moves at the event in Hollywood, which was held to promote a new nationwide dance campaign for kids, sponsored by the diaper brand.

“It’s called #BabyGotMoves,” Sánchez explains. “They want kids, when they first get up in the morning and they’re dry, to celebrate and just dance like crazy and use the crib as a dance floor.”

While Sebella definitely seems to have inherited her mom’s moves, Sánchez admits most people think she takes after her soap star dad, Eric Winter.

“Everybody thinks that she looks like my husband,” the proud mama says, adding, “there’s moments that I look at her and see pictures of me as a child and go ‘Oh my God, it’s a little mini me!’ ”

— Michael Miller