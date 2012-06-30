Jennifer Hudson Nervous to Serenade Her Son

"That will be my test. I'm really nervous about it," Hudson says. "I can't wait for little David to hear it."

Who is Jennifer Hudson most nervous to sing her new lullaby to? Her son — little David Daniel Jr..

On Wednesday at the Pampers Lullabies event in N.Y.C., the Grammy and Academy Award winning performer told PEOPLE that playing her 2½-year-old toddler her rendition of “Lullaby and Goodnight” would be the ultimate test.

“That will be my test. I’m really nervous about it,” Hudson, 30, says. “I can’t wait for little David to hear it.”

The mother and son love listening to and performing all types of music — even though David still has yet to hear his mom’s latest melody.

So what’s her son’s ultimate favorite? Playing the pointer game. They play it together; Hudson will say, “Where is pointer, where is pointer?” And little David will respond, “Here I am. Here I am.” Then they’ll go through each finger. “That’s his favorite hands down,” the singer shares.

It’s times like those Hudson says — talking with her son, holding him on her lap and playing with him in the morning and before bed — she truly cherishes.

“We sit and talk and he’ll laugh,” she explains. He’ll say something humorous and “we’ll just have that moment. I don’t know why I find those the most special,” she adds.

When Hudson eloquently addressed the 40 to 50 guests in attendance, she channeled memories of her late mother, Darnell Donerson.

“It’s so important to have that time with your kids,” Hudson reflects. “As a child, my mother would have me on her lap and sing to me, and those are the things that build your character.”