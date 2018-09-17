Pampers Denies They’re Getting Rid of Sesame Street Diapers Over Concerns They’re Too Masculine

Don’t worry, Pampers will still be selling diapers featuring some of your children’s favorite Sesame Street characters.

A spokesperson for Procter & Gamble — the diaper brand’s parent company — denied a report published in the New York Post that claims the brand had started to remove Sesame Street diapers from stores over concerns the products didn’t appeal equally to young boys and girls.

According to the outlet, some parents have complained that the characters came off as “too masculine” to some children.

“The story speculating on our decision to make graphic changes based on gender is inaccurate,” Laura Dressman told PEOPLE in a statement.

“As a proud partner of Sesame Street for over 15 years, we love featuring Sesame Street’s iconic characters on our Pampers Baby Dry diapers,” she continued, adding that the company has “always included a range of Sesame’s characters — male and female (although we know from research that children love the characters equally). This includes Elmo, Zoe, Cookie, Rosita, Big Bid, and Oscar among others.”

Amazon

RELATED: Honestly Hayes! Jessica Alba’s Son Models Her Company’s Diapers as They Release New Fall Prints

Dressman also responded to an observation made in the New York Post that a shopper in The Bronx, New York, had recently bought a pack of Pampers with a different, and more generic, design on them.

RELATED VIDEO: Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Open Up About Raising Newborn

“As part of our ongoing research with parents, we have heard a growing desire for variety within the Pampers diaper lines, so we recently introduced new colorful graphics on our Swaddlers and Cruisers diapers,” she explained.

“This allows us to offer new designs across our entire portfolio, including the beloved Sesame Street characters,” she continued. “Along with new designs, parents can continue to trust in the same Pampers protection they’ve come to love.”