Pamela Anderson suffers a miscarriage
We are sad to report that it was true that Pamela Anderson had been pregnant but suffered a miscarriage. Pam’s representative confirmed to Us Weekly today that Pam miscarried her and new husband Kid Rock‘s baby late last week. It is not known how far along she was but chances are she was still in the first trimester.
Pam had hinted at/joked that she was pregnant when she called into Ryan Seacrest‘s radio show on August 4th, saying "there might be [a baby] in there now." On August 15th, the normally slim Pam was photographed with a slightly swollen belly (click to see images in question), igniting rumors that she was with child. On October 30th, she pretty much told People magazine that she wasn’t pregnant but that she and Kid (aka Bob Ritchie) weren’t ruling kids out.
As Allison Rosen, a therapist who treats people dealing with infertility, quoted in this New York Times article said,"People don’t understand the deep connection to the unborn child, andthey don’t understand it’s the death of what feels, to the potentialparents, like a real person. The grief is so silent. We don’t haverituals mourning a miscarriage. So the pain is isolating."
FYI, here are some things to say when a friend tells you of theirpregnancy loss, "I’m so sorry for your loss," "I’m here for you," and"What can I do to help?" Here are some things NOT to say.
Photo of Pamela, Dylan and Brandon from May 2005 for use on CBB courtesy of People
Source: Us Weekly