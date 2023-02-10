Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher Was a Hired Security Guard

Pamela Anderson recalls having to find ways to provide normalcy for her sons Brandon and Dylan as children despite being constantly bombarded by paparazzi

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on February 10, 2023 04:11 PM

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the lengths she went to to protect her kids during their childhoods.

Speaking with Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talkshow about what it's like to have one's kids targeted by paparazzi, the Baywatch actress, who shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 26, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 25, with ex-husband Tommy Lee, revealed one of the "clever ways" she made sure her sons were protected.

Barrymore, 47, remarked to Anderson, 55, that becoming a mom "changed everything" as far as her desire for privacy.

"Well, the things you won't do for yourself, you do for your kids," the Love, Pamela author, 55, explained.

Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee 'Pamela: A Love Story' film premiere
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Barrymore suggested she and Anderson both share a desire for "protecting our children the way we never got to have that protection."

"Definitely," Anderson agreed. "My kids didn't know they had a security guard at school."

"I hired someone to be an assistant P.E. instructor just to be there because people were trying to take them off the schoolyard," Anderson revealed. "I had to find clever ways to make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them, and I was not going to take that chance."

Pamela Anderson Reveals Sons Didn't Know Their Assistant P.E. Teacher was a Hired Security Guard
The Drew Barrymore Show

"I mean your dad and Tommy teamed up against the paparazzi and when they were going after you at the Viper room, and at a certain point I so understand, I get it," Barrymore acknowledged, getting emotional.

"This is not okay. They didn't sign up for this," the host concluded.

Anderson agreed, "It's so hard."

The Drew Barrymore Show airs weekdays on CBS.

