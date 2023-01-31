Pamela Anderson Says Her Two Sons Are a 'Miracle' and 'Perfect Gentlemen'

Pamela Anderson is sharing her love for her sons on an emotional evening.

Speaking at the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday night in Los Angeles, the actress, 55, gave a sweet shoutout to her two sons with ex-husband Tommy Lee: Brandon Thomas Lee, a producer on the movie, and Dylan Jagger Lee, both of whom attended the premiere with their mom.

"Thank you guys for coming. It's so surreal that anyone would care," she began her speech prior to the screening. "I thank you, [director] Ryan [Miller]. We did it, we're here. I don't even know what to say. And also to my son, he's a miracle. So is my other son, Dylan."

"I mean, considering the gene pool, they're perfect gentlemen," she added.

Recently speaking to PEOPLE about her memorior, Love, Pamela, and documentary, both out Tuesday, Anderson said it was Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, who convinced her to finally share her story.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

"They were the ones who encouraged me to tell my story," she said.

In her new memoir, Anderson candidly shares all they went through together, both the good and the bad.

"Brandon and Dylan are true miracles, considering their gene pool," she writes. "They have been through so much, yet they are not full of holes."

Now that her kids are grown, she marvels at their talents and tenacity. "Brandon is really creative and is this fiery kind of kid. Dylan is more introspective and more Zen. It's a good team."

In turn, her sons played a key role in her new documentary. "We didn't want to make a talking heads film," said White, director of Pamela, a Love Story, "so the only people we speak to in the film are Pamela's parents and Brandon and Dylan. The question of what's it like to grow up as Pamela Anderson's son fascinated me as a storyteller. It turns out she's a damn good mother."

Pamela, a love story is now streaming on Netflix, while her memoir Love, Pamela is also available now.