What to Know About Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons, Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's kids are all grown up!
The former Baywatch actress and Mötley Crüe musician had a whirlwind romance in the '90s, which is set to be portrayed on Hulu's new series Pam & Tommy.
Four days after meeting, the two tied the knot on Feb. 19, 1995, during a beachside wedding.
During the course of their three-year relationship, the couple also became parents as they welcomed sons Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.
"There was Tommy and then there was nobody else. He was the love of my life. We had a wild and crazy beginnings that was too much for both of us," Anderson told PEOPLE in 2015. "It really was love at first sight. I only knew him four days before I married him."
"I had beautiful children with him," she added. "My kids are grateful to be born out of true love. Everything else I was trying to piece together."
As their sons forge their own careers in the entertainment industry, Anderson and Lee have made a handful of appearances with their kids to support them at various events.
Learn more about Anderson and Lee's kids together, ahead.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Son, Brandon Thomas Lee
Anderson and Lee first became parents when they welcomed son Brandon Thomas Lee on June 5, 1996. Now 26 years old, Brandon has followed in his famous mom's footsteps as an actor, appearing on Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Hills: New Beginnings.
In November 2021, he also launched his own clothing line titled Swingers Club, which is inspired by retro preppy golf wear. Anderson and Lee even reunited to support their son at the launch party in L.A.
"Golf is a huge part of my life and so is fashion," Brandon wrote on Instagram about the line. "Up until this point it's been a dream of mine to create a brand that reflects my sense of style combined with a lifestyle I love and enjoy. I can't wait to show you what's coming next!"
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Son, Dylan Jagger Lee
Dylan Jagger Lee is Anderson and Lee's youngest son, who was born on Dec. 29, 1997. Taking a page from both his mom and dad, the 24-year-old is a model and musician.
In addition to walking the runway and working with Armani Exchange, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss, Dylan was previously in a band called Midnight Kids. He announced his departure from the band in January 2021, noting that he plans on "moving in a different musical direction."