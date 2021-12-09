Padma Lakshmi opens up about her experience with motherhood and pregnancy on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom

Padma Lakshmi Was Told It Was Impossible to Get Pregnant Naturally Due to Endometriosis

Padma Lakshmi is looking back on her experience with pregnancy.

On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the Taste the Nation host, 51, opens up about her early thoughts on wanting children and feeling "devastated" when she was told she might not be able to conceive naturally.

"For a long time, I think as many women, I wasn't sure I wanted to be a mom in my twenties," she tells Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE. "But then that changed as I grew older and I always thought I would be a mother. I always knew I wanted to be a mother. But it wasn't a concrete idea, I think, until much later."

The cookbook author says when she was later diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition in which the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, she was told it "would be very difficult, if not impossible, to become pregnant naturally."

"That put the issue very front and center in my mind and I was devastated. I really didn't know if I was going to be able to have children, and I knew I wanted to have children," she explains.

"Also once I finally got pregnant, it was such a surprise and such a joy. I didn't motherhood would be so fun," she adds. "I think I was just so elated that my body had through for me."

Lakshmi welcomed daughter Krishna Thea with Adam Dell in 2010. At the time, she did not share the identity of Krishna's father.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lakshmi says it was "mortifying" when speculation about her baby's father became a major news story.

"It certainly was icky when the press started snooping around in various countries — not just America, but in India, England, Australia," she recalls. "At that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying."

