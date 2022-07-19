Padma Lakshmi Praises Daughter Krishna for 'Big Year' of Milestones Since Turning 13

The Top Chef host is celebrating a very special year in her daughter's life

Padma Lakshmi's little girl has a lot to celebrate this year!

The Top Chef host, 51, paid tribute to daughter Krishna Thea on Instagram Monday, celebrating all the big changes that have come into her life since turning 13 earlier this year.

"This year, Littlehands got her nose pierced, took her braces off, and celebrated her Bat Mitzvah!!" the proud mom writes in her caption. "A big year for my baby girl. 😍"

The photos feature Lakshmi with Krishna, whom the 12-time Emmy nominee shares with ex Adam Dell, as well as some solo shots of the teen having fun.

In December, Lakshmi opened up on PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom about the spark in media attention she recieved when she was pregnant with her daughter.

"It certainly was icky when the press started snooping around in various countries — not just America, but in India, England, Australia. At that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying."

"But on the other hand, it was inconsequential because the main event was that I was going to be a mom," she recalled.

Padma Lakshmi with daughter Krishna at the Cleveland Cavaliers at the New York Knicks game at the world`s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden. Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lakshmi began dating Dell in 2009, two years after she divorced novelist Salman Rushdie. The pair ultimately split in late 2020.

In April, Lakshmi shared a video on Instagram of her and Krishna flying through the air on a rope swing and dropping into the water below at a beach in Hawaii. She later included a clip of them walking along the water holding hands.