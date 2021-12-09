"At that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying," Padma Lakshmi said of the identity of her baby's father on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom

Padma Lakshmi on the Media Attention Surrounding the Identity of Her Baby's Father: 'Mortifying'

Padma Lakshmi is opening up about the spark in media attention when she was pregnant with her daughter.

On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, the Taste the Nation host, 51, says it was "mortifying" when speculation about her baby's father became a major news story. Lakshmi welcomed daughter Krishna Thea with Adam Dell in 2010 and did not share Dell's identity at the time.

"I was sort of between relationships without going into the specifics. It definitely complicated the situation, and as we know, our society is a patriarchal society, so I knew that it was not the ideal way, obviously, to be in the situation I was in," the cookbook author tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"I was just happy. That stuff was certainly there. It was in the background, it was always like a white noise presence," she says. "It certainly was icky when the press started snooping around in various countries — not just America, but in India, England, Australia. At that time, it was splashed all over the newspapers and it was mortifying."

"But on the other hand, it was inconsequential because the main event was that I was going to be a mom," she adds.

Lakshmi began dating Dell in 2009, two years after she divorced novelist Salman Rushdie.

Last year, she celebrated her 50th birthday from quarantine with Dell and Krishna while reflecting on the "mix of misery and elation" from the past year.

"But personally, at home things were peaceful," Lakshmi wrote. "We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer."

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.