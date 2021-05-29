Padma Lakshmi Matches 11-Year-Old Daughter Krishna in Studded Black Jeans: 'Twinning and Winning'

Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi posted a photo Friday to Instagram of herself snuggling with daughter Krishna, while "twinning" in black ensembles

Padma Lakshmi is passing down her effortlessly chic sense of style to the next generation.

The 10-time Emmy Award nominee, 50, twinned with her 11-year-old daughter Krishna Thea on Friday with a photo of the pair snuggling while sporting similar studded, black jeans. "Twinning & winning with my girl," she captioned the throwback.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Padma raved to PEOPLE last week about cooking with her daughter, whom she shares with partner Adam Dell, 51. "Krishna is a great cook, and loves experimenting with ingredients," she said. "It's been great to see her gain confidence and simply have fun in the kitchen."

Lakshmi recently wrote a children's book inspired by her daughter, entitled Tomatoes for Neela, hitting shelves August 31. "I was inspired by the many incredible women in my family and one of the most important ways we bonded was through food," she told PEOPLE of the book last month.

The Top Chef host explained that cooking is a beloved family activity and has become "how I bond today with my daughter, passing down skills and advice that I hope will give her a lifetime of healthy eating long after I am gone."

She previously celebrated her 50th birthday from quarantine with Dell and Krishna while reflecting on the "mix of misery and elation" from the past year. "But personally, at home things were peaceful," Lakshmi wrote. "We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer."

RELATED VIDEO: Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Has Been Learning About Discrimination Since 'Day 1'

Lakshmi also shared a montage of photos from her life, set to a song written and performed by Krishna. "Littlehands wrote & performed this beautiful birthday song," she wrote in the caption. "50 feels pretty great."