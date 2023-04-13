Padma Lakshmi treated daughter Krishna to an unforgettable spring break trip.

The Top Chef host, 52, shared several photos on Instagram this week documenting her vacation to Paris with her 13-year-old daughter, where the pair enjoyed several days of "rest, fashion and pastries."

Lakshmi, who shares Krishna with Adam Dell, snapped photos with Krishna all around the city, as the mother-daughter duo visited sites like the Eiffel Tower and enjoyed the "beautiful food" and culture of the area.

"Spring breakers in action! ✨ Littlehands and I absconded to Paris for a few days of rest, fashion and pastries, the view from our room at the @shangrilaparis was so perfect it was unreal!!" wrote Lakshmi.

"If it'd been warmer and not rained as much we would've lived on that balcony, watching the city and basking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. Luckily we had an indoor pool and a deck of cards to occupy us 💞," she continued. "Then we jetted off to Marrakesh but those pics will come later, I'm still unpacking!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lakshmi also shared a funny video with her daughter, featuring the two in their hotel room showing off their different outfits for the camera.

"When on spring break with a teenager, do as the teenagers do 😂 here's our Parisian #OOTN, shot on a new iPhone Pro but us two amateurs somehow made it look like a Razr production 🙃," she shared.

Last month, the cookbook author attended the 2023 Blossom Ball at Cipriani in New York City with her daughter, where the pair walked the red carpet together in matching black looks.

Lakshmi dressed chic in a black halter-neck gown which she accessorized with a silver alligator print clutch and a white flower in her hair.

Krishna looked all grown up in a black mini dress that featured a feather train, pairing her look with black strappy shoes and a choker necklace with a small diamond.

The duo was also photographed together sitting at their table for dinner, where they smiled for the camera while Lakshmi had her arm around her daughter.