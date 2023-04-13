Padma Lakshmi Takes Daughter Krishna, 13, on Spring Break Trip to Paris — See All the Photos!

The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a few days of "rest, fashion and pastries" while vacationing in Paris over Krishna's spring break

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 13, 2023 11:51 AM
Marc Fucarile Returns to Boston Marathon 10 Years After Being Injured in Bombing
Photo: Holly Swegle

Padma Lakshmi treated daughter Krishna to an unforgettable spring break trip.

The Top Chef host, 52, shared several photos on Instagram this week documenting her vacation to Paris with her 13-year-old daughter, where the pair enjoyed several days of "rest, fashion and pastries."

Lakshmi, who shares Krishna with Adam Dell, snapped photos with Krishna all around the city, as the mother-daughter duo visited sites like the Eiffel Tower and enjoyed the "beautiful food" and culture of the area.

"Spring breakers in action! ✨ Littlehands and I absconded to Paris for a few days of rest, fashion and pastries, the view from our room at the @shangrilaparis was so perfect it was unreal!!" wrote Lakshmi.

"If it'd been warmer and not rained as much we would've lived on that balcony, watching the city and basking in the twinkling lights of the Eiffel Tower. Luckily we had an indoor pool and a deck of cards to occupy us 💞," she continued. "Then we jetted off to Marrakesh but those pics will come later, I'm still unpacking!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Lakshmi also shared a funny video with her daughter, featuring the two in their hotel room showing off their different outfits for the camera.

"When on spring break with a teenager, do as the teenagers do 😂 here's our Parisian #OOTN, shot on a new iPhone Pro but us two amateurs somehow made it look like a Razr production 🙃," she shared.

Last month, the cookbook author attended the 2023 Blossom Ball at Cipriani in New York City with her daughter, where the pair walked the red carpet together in matching black looks.

Lakshmi dressed chic in a black halter-neck gown which she accessorized with a silver alligator print clutch and a white flower in her hair.

Krishna looked all grown up in a black mini dress that featured a feather train, pairing her look with black strappy shoes and a choker necklace with a small diamond.

The duo was also photographed together sitting at their table for dinner, where they smiled for the camera while Lakshmi had her arm around her daughter.

Related Articles
Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Krishna, 13, Looks All Grown Up as She Attends N.Y.C. Ball with Mom
Chrissy Teigen and john Legend Prepare for First Flight With All 3 Kids: ‘Oh Boy Here We Go’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Prepare for First Flight with 3 Kids: 'Oh Boy Here We Go'
*EXCLUSIVE* Alessandra Ambrosio takes her daughter Anja Louise to a Gucci party in Sao Paulo
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week
Vanessa Hudgens vacation in Philippines
Vanessa Hudgens Makes a Splash in the Philippines with Her Mom and Sister, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 17: (L-R) Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are seen filming "Only Murders in the Building" in Queens on March 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
'Only Murders in the Building' Stars Film in N.Y.C., Plus Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton and More
Rihanna ASAP Rocky
Rihanna Shows Off Her Bump While Lunching with A$AP Rocky, Plus Pamela Anderson, Chris Pine and More
StarTracks
Billie Eilish Gets Cheeky at the 'Swarm' Premiere, Plus Keira Knightley, Kit Harington and More
Avril Lavigne
Avril Lavigne Hits the JUNO Awards Stage in Canada, Plus Simu Liu, Tilda Swinton and More
matthew mcconaughey
Matthew and Camila Alves McConaughey's 3 Kids Growing Up Over the Years: Photos
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett Gets Her Glam on Ahead of the 2023 Oscars, Plus Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Pine and More
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Pals Around with Some Cute Pups on the 'Tonight Show,' Plus Sharon Stone, Snoop Dogg and More
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attend the The CAA Pre-Oscar Party at Sunset Tower Hotel on March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for CAA)
Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Enjoy a Date Night in L.A., Plus Eva Longoria, Eric André and More
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt Brings Babylon to Paris, Plus Margot Robbie, Terry Crews, Padma Lakshmi and More
kaley cuoco, Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco Is Expecting a Baby Girl! See All of Her Baby Bump Photos
Dua Lipa Celeb Foodies Gallery
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal Shows Off His Impeccable Physique, Plus Zendaya, Pharrell Williams and More