Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Krishna, 13, Looks All Grown Up as She Attends N.Y.C. Ball with Mom

The Top Chef host and her 13-year-old daughter matched in chic black looks for the 2023 Blossom Ball in New York City

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 21, 2023 01:02 PM
Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty

Padma Lakshmi had a very special date for the 2023 Blossom Ball — her daughter Krishna!

The Top Chef host, 52, attended the special event at Cipriani in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, where the mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together in matching black looks.

Lakshmi, who shares Krishna with Adam Dell, dressed chic in a black halter-neck gown which she accessorized with a silver alligator print clutch and a white flower in her hair.

Krishna looked all grown up in a black mini dress that featured a feather train, pairing her look with black strappy shoes and a choker necklace with a small diamond.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and Padma Lakshmi at the Blossom Ball Endometriosis Foundation of America held at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty

The duo was also photographed together sitting at their table for dinner, where they smiled for the camera while Lakshmi had her arm around her daughter.

In September, Lakshmi posted a blooper from a video of herself making homemade tomato sauce in which Krishna hilariously interrupted to tell her "nobody cares!"

"Homemade tomato sauce that you can then freeze and put away for winter," Laskhmi introduced the how-to video as she stirred simmering sauce in a pan. When she started to speak again, she was interrupted by Krishna yelling from a distance.

Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell and EndoFound co-founder Padma Lakshmi attend Endometriosis Foundation Of America's (EndoFound) 11th Annual Blossom Ball at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2023 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/Getty

"I'm doing a video!" Lakshmi called out in response while laughing, to which Krishna simply replied off-camera: "Nobody cares!"

"Okay. Alright, nobody cares," Lakshmi quipped. "Anyway, I care!"

The Top Chef star summed up the hilarious clip in a playful caption about Krishna, whom she often calls Littlhands.

"I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands was serving a roast," Lakshmi joked in the caption.

Overlaid in the video itself, Lakshmi wrote: "My daughter keeping me humble 😅."

Related Articles
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Lacey Chabert Posts Sweet Throwback Pic of Her 6-Year-Old Daughter Julia: ‘Light of My Life’
Lacey Chabert Posts Sweet Throwback Photo of 6½-Year-Old Daughter Julia: 'Light of My Life'
Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Jagger for Smash + Tess
Ashlee Simpson Ross and Daughter Jagger, 7, Share a Stylish Moment Modeling New Romper Collection
Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care
Jenelle Evans Granted Full Custody of Son Jace After 13 Years of Grandmother Barbara Evans' Care
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe in Paris
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé in Paris
Andy Cohen Enjoys 'Swingin Saturday' with Daughter Lucy at the Park
Andy Cohen Enjoys Springtime at the Park with Daughter Lucy: 'Swinging Saturday'
Tom Brady Shares a Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian Lake: 'My Little Angel'
Tom Brady Shares Adorable Decade-Old Throwback with Daughter Vivian: 'My Little Angel'
Naomi Campbell Celebrates UK Mother's Day with Rare Photos Alongside Her Daughter
Naomi Campbell Celebrates U.K. Mother's Day with Rare Photos Alongside Her Daughter: 'Blessing'
Tom Brady Children
Tom Brady Is Focused on His Three Kids After Retiring: 'It's Time for Me to Watch Their Games'
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Breastfeeding Daughter Esti After Two Breast Lifts: 'Incredible to Me'
Bruce willis family https://www.instagram.com/emmahemingwillis/. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Bruce Willis Celebrates 68th Birthday in Photo with All Five of His Daughters: 'It Was a Good Day'
Chris Hemsworth Shares Sweet Pic of Son Being Pushed Face-First into Birthday Cake: ‘Only One Way to Eat Cake'
Chris Hemsworth's Twin Sons Turn 9 as One Gets a Face Full of Birthday Cake: 'My Two Little Men'
https://www.instagram.com/gisele/. Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
Gisele Bündchen Posts Adorable Photos of Daughter Vivian in Costa Rica: 'My Little Partner'
teresa giudice
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gabriella Going to University of Michigan
Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley Notices Sister Hope Getting More Attention Since Being Sick
Hoda Kotb Says Daughter Haley Struggles with Attention on Sister After Hospitalization: 'See Me'
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's Ted Lasso Role
Jason Sudeikis Says Son Otis, 8, Has 'Fallen in Love' with Soccer amid His Dad's 'Ted Lasso' Role