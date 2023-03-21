Padma Lakshmi's Daughter Krishna, 13, Looks All Grown Up as She Attends N.Y.C. Ball with Mom

Padma Lakshmi had a very special date for the 2023 Blossom Ball — her daughter Krishna!

The Top Chef host, 52, attended the special event at Cipriani in New York City with her 13-year-old daughter, where the mother-daughter duo walked the red carpet together in matching black looks.

Lakshmi, who shares Krishna with Adam Dell, dressed chic in a black halter-neck gown which she accessorized with a silver alligator print clutch and a white flower in her hair.

Krishna looked all grown up in a black mini dress that featured a feather train, pairing her look with black strappy shoes and a choker necklace with a small diamond.

Aurora Rose/Variety via Getty

The duo was also photographed together sitting at their table for dinner, where they smiled for the camera while Lakshmi had her arm around her daughter.

In September, Lakshmi posted a blooper from a video of herself making homemade tomato sauce in which Krishna hilariously interrupted to tell her "nobody cares!"

"Homemade tomato sauce that you can then freeze and put away for winter," Laskhmi introduced the how-to video as she stirred simmering sauce in a pan. When she started to speak again, she was interrupted by Krishna yelling from a distance.

Bryan Bedder/Getty

"I'm doing a video!" Lakshmi called out in response while laughing, to which Krishna simply replied off-camera: "Nobody cares!"

"Okay. Alright, nobody cares," Lakshmi quipped. "Anyway, I care!"

The Top Chef star summed up the hilarious clip in a playful caption about Krishna, whom she often calls Littlhands.

"I was making tomato sauce. Littlhands was serving a roast," Lakshmi joked in the caption.

Overlaid in the video itself, Lakshmi wrote: "My daughter keeping me humble 😅."