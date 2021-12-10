On a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom, Padma Lakshmi explains she could only shower "every third day" and use the bathroom "twice a day" while dealing with placenta previa

Padma Lakshmi on Being Bedridden for Entire Third Trimester Due to Placenta Previa: 'Very Scary'

Padma Lakshmi is looking back on her "scary" experience with placenta previa.

The Taste the Nation host, 51, shares on a new episode of PEOPLE's podcast Me Becoming Mom that she was bedridden for the final three months of her pregnancy as she was dealing with placenta previa, a condition when the placenta covers the mother's cervix.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It was very scary," Lakshmi recalls. "It was December, January and February. So it was very cold."

"I just did everything from my bed. I would have meetings. We placed a nice, small leather chair at the foot of my bed. And I took meetings with network executives," she tells host Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE.

"[My doctor] told me I could take a shower every third day. And I would just be going to the bathroom twice a day, and my mom had to walk me," the cookbook author says. "And if I cheated or if he saw anything then he would take me to the hospital."

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"The only reason he agreed not to have me be in the hospital longer is because my mother was a registered nurse and she agreed to move in with me and give me one-to-one nursing. That was the deal I made with my doctor," she explains.

Lakshmi welcomed her daughter Krishna Thea with Adam Dell in 2010. She began dating Dell in 2009, two years after she divorced novelist Salman Rushdie.

The Top Chef host also opens up in the episode about her early thoughts on wanting children and feeling "devastated" when she was told she might not be able to conceive naturally.

"For a long time, I think as many women, I wasn't sure I wanted to be a mom in my twenties," she says. "But then that changed as I grew older and I always thought I would be a mother. I always knew I wanted to be a mother. But it wasn't a concrete idea, I think, until much later."

Padma Lakshmi and her daughter Credit: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

Lakshmi says when she was later diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition in which the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, she was told it "would be very difficult, if not impossible, to become pregnant naturally."

"That put the issue very front and center in my mind and I was devastated. I really didn't know if I was going to be able to have children, and I knew I wanted to have children," she explains.

The 12-episode weekly Me Becoming Mom podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.