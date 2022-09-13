Ozzy Osbourne Says He Has a 'Crazy' Household Filled with 'Dogs' and Grandkids

Ozzy and Sharon are grandparents to their son Jack's four kids, while daughter Kelly has another on the way

By
Published on September 13, 2022 03:37 PM
Ozzy Osbourne attends the Ozzy Osbourne Album Special on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard Channel at at SiriusXM Studios on July 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Ozzy Osbourne. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The Osbourne family continues to grow — and Ozzy Osbourne can't keep up!

During Ozzy's Patient Number 9 Album Special on Sirius XM's Ozzy's Boneyard last week, the star opened up about his ever-expanding family.

Ozzy, 73, shares daughters Aimee, 39, Kelly, 37, and son Jack, 36, with wife Sharon. While Jack already has four kids, Kelly has another on the way.

Asked how he feels about being a grandfather, the legendary rocker teased he already has a full household of grandkids.

"I also have 11 dogs and they all sleep on my bed," Ozzy said. "It's f---ing crazy in my house."

Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Jack Osbourne
The Osbournes. Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Jack announced in July that he and fiancée Aree Gearhart welcomed their first baby together on Instagram. He is also dad to Minnie Theodora, 4, Andy Rose, 6, and Pearl Clementine, 9, with ex-wife Lisa Stelly.

"I'm very happy to announce Maple Artemis Osbourne!" he captioned a photo of the baby in a little knitted cub onesie with ears. "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy. ❤️"

Meanwhile, in May, Kelly announced she and her boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first child together.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma," she wrote alongside a selfie of her holding an ultrasound photo. "To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜."

In August, she shared a photo of her baby bump on social media.

Earlier this month, Ozzy sat down for an interview with The Observer and revealed he plans to permanently return to his home country, the United Kingdom in the coming months.

