Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates Easter Sunday with Wife Sharon and Son Jack's 4 Daughters

The famous couple documented their family holiday in a sweet Instagram picture shared Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 11, 2023 12:26 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1kgxGJve7/?hl=en 🐰 Crew 1d
Photo: Jack Osbourne/Instagram

Ozzy Osbourne is surrounding himself with his loved ones.

The Black Sabbath rocker, 74, celebrated Easter Sunday alongside his wife Sharon, 70, and son Jack's four daughters — Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7, Minnie Theodora, 5, and nine-month-old Maple Artemis.

Jack, 37, shares his three eldest daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and baby Maple with fiancée Aree Gearhart, also seen in the photo.

While the Fright Club star was not pictured in the photograph, he proudly showcased the sweet family photo on his Instagram account, writing, "🐰 Crew."

Sharon shared the photo on her own Instagram account, captioning it, "🐣🐣🐣🐣 ❤️ 🐰."

The family matriarch's post received love from followers such as Nicole Scherzinger, who commented, "Look at that house full of all those gorgeous children! Happy Easter 🥰🐣."

Missing from the family photo was Kelly Osbourne and her baby boy, Sidney, whom she welcomed with her boyfriend Sid Wilson at the end of 2022. The new mom, 38, gave a glimpse of the toddler's first Easter holiday with a photo of him meeting the Easter bunny on Thursday.

The rare sight of the Osbourne family comes as the group films their upcoming 10-part reality series, Home to Roost, which will chronicle Ozzy and Sharon's move back to England after more than 20 years in the U.S.

"It will be a genuine portrait, showing Sharon and Ozzy as they face up to illness and the challenges of getting older, but with the usual Osbourne eccentricities, humor, warmth, and love," explained the BBC in a release.

The family rose to fame through MTV's fly-on-the-wall reality show The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005.

Most recently, the family also made headlines in February when Ozzy announced that he was quitting touring due to a spinal injury and had canceled all his upcoming shows.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident where I damaged my spine," Osbourne shared in a statement on Instagram.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," he continued. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

