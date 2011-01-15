Owen Wilson Welcomes a Son

Owen Wilson has a Little Focker of his own: He and his girlfriend, Jade Duell, have welcomed a son. "Everyone is doing well," his rep tells PEOPLE.
“Everyone is doing well,” his rep tells PEOPLE.

The baby was born in Hawaii.

Wilson and Duell have been dating for more than a year, according to Entertainment Weekly. News of Wilson’s impending fatherhood was just revealed on Jan. 10.

This is the first child for the actor, 42, who currently stars in Little Fockers.

