Owen Wilson Welcomes a Son
Owen Wilson has a Little Focker of his own: He and his girlfriend, Jade Duell, have welcomed a son. "Everyone is doing well," his rep tells PEOPLE.
The baby was born in Hawaii.
Wilson and Duell have been dating for more than a year, according to Entertainment Weekly. News of Wilson’s impending fatherhood was just revealed on Jan. 10.
This is the first child for the actor, 42, who currently stars in Little Fockers.
— Elizabeth Leonard