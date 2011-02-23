Owen Wilson Calls Son Ford 'A Little Scene Stealer'

"He's not, I wouldn't say, a wonderful conversationalist at this point, but he kind of doesn't have to be, he's so cute," Wilson, 42, said of 6-week-old Robert Ford Wilson on Tuesday's Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

He’s yet to have a speaking role, but Owen Wilson‘s newborn son is already displaying great stage presence.

“He’s not, I wouldn’t say, a wonderful conversationalist at this point, but he kind of doesn’t have to be, he’s so cute,” Wilson, 42, said of 6-week-old Robert Ford Wilson on Tuesday’s Tonight Show with Jay Leno.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The boy, who is going by his middle name Ford, likes to make grand entrances, too. “He becomes sort of a little scene stealer when he comes in the room,” the actor says.



In fact, in terms of his aura, Wilson is already comparing Ford to a quietly powerful screen legend.

“[He’s like] Steve McQueen in The Magnificent Seven, where he didn’t have a lot of dialogue — you just kind of gave him the camera and he was able to hold the screen,” Wilson says with a smile. “I feel like Ford is heading in that direction.”

Wilson says it’s been an exciting time, but also a tiring one. “What they say about newborns, about [the parents] not getting a lot of sleep? That’s true,” he says. “You look at every place now as a potential nap place … You’ve got to look for your chances to catch up.”

Asked whether Ford looks more like Wilson or his girlfriend, Jade Duell, the actor jokes: “Who he really looks like at this point is other babies.”