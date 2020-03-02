Over 75 Percent of Parents Think That They're Better Moms and Dads Than Their Own, Survey Finds

Image zoom Getty

Sorry grandma and grandpa, mom and dad think they know best.

According to a new survey commissioned by educational gaming system Osmo and conducted by market research company OnePoll, three in four parents think they’re better moms and dads than their own.

The study surveyed 2,000 parents of school-aged children and was meant to examine the challenges facing today’s caregivers and how they plan to incorporate their own childhood experiences into their parenting style.

Additionally, 78 percent of those surveyed were sure they would not pass on certain aspects of their childhood to their kids — including “strict” bedtimes, which 41 percent of respondents felt are a thing of the past.

Further, 39 percent of parents said they don’t make their children sit at the dinner table until their plate is clean.

Another parenting method some find antiquated? Corporal punishment, like spanking, which 46 percent of respondents said they wouldn’t do.

In general, three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world than it was when they were children.

Among things making it more difficult? Technology. Seven in 10 survey respondents told OnePoll they have screen time rules in place for their children. In fact, 71 percent of respondents confessed they wish they had stricter screen time rules.

In general, parents said they would be willing to spend some cash on additional educational products for their kids.

Surveys about modern parenting have given much insight into what it’s like to raise a child in 2020 — and some more humorously so.

According to a recent survey of 2,000 pet owners conducted by OnePoll on behalf pet food company I and Love and You, 34 percent of pet-owning parents said their pet is their favorite child, beating out their own flesh and blood.