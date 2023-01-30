'Love Island UK' 's Molly-Mae Hague and Boxer Tommy Fury Welcome First Baby — See the Photo!

Love Island U.K.'s Molly-Mae Hague is officially a mom!

Hague, 23, and boyfriend Tommy Fury, 23, have welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, the couple revealed in a joint Instagram post on Monday.

The black-and-white hospital photo shows the couple smiling as Fury holds their baby girl, born on Monday, Jan. 23, in his arms.

"23/01/23🤍," they captioned the post.

On her Instagram Story, the new mom opened up about her first week with her newborn baby.

"One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever," she wrote. "Becoming your mum has been the best thing to ever happen to me… it doesn't seem possible but my love for you grows with each passing moment."

Hague continued, "There is no feeling like holding you in my arms little one, my heart literally explodes."

"Thank you for entering this world safely for us and blessing us with the gift of being your parents. We promise to love and care for you unconditionally forever."

Fury revealed the sex of the newborn on his Instagram Story, writing "I'll protect you forever my little girl" alongside a sweet photo of him holding the infant.

Hague, who has been the creative director for British fashion outlet PrettyLittleThing since 2021, and professional boxer Fury have been together since they met on the British dating show three years ago.

They purchased their first home together in Manchester, England, after taking fans along their journey to find their dream property. Hague documented the house-hunting process on her YouTube channel, where over 1.5 million subscribers follow her and Fury's lives.

The new parents are one of the most well-known — and successful — couples from the British dating show.