OU Basketball Coach Jennie Baranczyk's Daughter Is Her Mini-Me Screaming on March Madness Sidelines

Jennie Baranczyk's daughter, 8, has grown up watching her mom coach women's basketball and has grown passionate about it herself

Published on March 21, 2023 04:35 PM
Jennie Baranczyk and daughter
Jennie Baranczyk and daughter Jordi. Photo: twitter; John W. McDonough/getty

Oklahoma University's women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk has made a die-hard fan out of her little girl.

The team fell in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday, and not without getting an earful from a very vocal fan — 8-year-old daughter Jordi Baranczyk.

Jordi was fierce in her sideline commentary while mic'd up at the game, catching the attention of ESPN cameras as well.

"Come on, Sooners!" she yelled. "Do not let them stop you."

"Come on defense," she screamed at one point, later following the action and going, "Get it, get it, get it."

During an upswing, she screamed, "Yeah! Let's go!"

Jordi couldk also be heard giving the refs a hard time, yelling, "Call it! Call the foul. Come on!"

The official March Madness accounts shared some of Jordi's best moments in a clip on Twitter, writing, "Coach in the making @OU_WBBall."

Jordi is no stranger to competition. In the 2015 Baby Bowl — a crawling competition at Drake University, where Jennie was coaching at the time — Jordi beat out other babies to win.

Jennie and husband Scott Baranczyk also share daughter Hope, 5½, and son Eli, 10½.

