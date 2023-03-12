Zoe Saldaña and Ashley Graham Bond at Oscars 2023 Over 'Absolute Chaos' of Being a Boy Mom of 3

Zoe Saldaña and Ashley Graham both are moms of three young boys

Published on March 12, 2023 08:04 PM

Ashley Graham and Zoe Saldaña had plenty to chat about at the Oscars 2023!

On Sunday, Saldaña stopped on the red carpet to chat with Graham about her role in Avatar: The Way of Water. During their discussion, Graham, 35, told Saldaña, 44, that they share something special in common: they're both boy moms of three.

Saldaña is mom to twin boys Cy and Bowie, 8, and son Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego while Graham is mom to 14-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman, and son Isaac, 3, with husband Justin Ervin.

"It's absolutely chaos but so much fun in my house. What is it like in your house?" Graham asked Saldaña.

"Absolute chaos and so much fun," Saldaña agreed.

"I have to tell you ... the one thing I wish I would have been more prepared with is just the lack of sleep," she continued. "You worry all the time, you have to keep them alive."

"You really have to guide their curiosity, but you can't get in their way. They came through you but they don't belong to you. They belong to themselves," Saldaña added. "It's literally the most challenging role I continuously play. I hope they're okay with it."

2023 Oscar Couples

In December, Saldaña told PEOPLE that her sons are fans of Avatar, "but they're not watching it."

"They're still too young," she added. "My kids tend to be very vocal about what is appropriate for them and what is inappropriate, and they have just such gentle hearts."

"But they wanted to walk the red carpet, the blue carpet, and so we told them, 'No. You can walk a blue carpet with us when you're old enough to watch the movie,' " said Saldaña.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

