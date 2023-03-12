Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo

Salma Hayek had a very special guest by her side at the Oscars 2023.

On Sunday, the Puss in Boots actress, 56, brought Valentina Paloma Pinault, 15, as her date to the Academy Awards.

The mother-daughter pair matched in fierce red looks for the big night, Hayek wearing a red sequin halter gown while her daughter opted for a strapless red gown with a tulle bottom.

Hayek shares daughter Valentina with husband François-Henri Pinault.

Getty

In September, the Frida actress shared photos and videos celebrating daughter Valentina on her 15th birthday. Captioning the post in Spanish, Hayek wrote, "Happy 15 years to my beloved."

"Valentina, you are my everything," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you for lighting up our lives with the strength of your wonderful spirit. It is a privilege to be your Mom. I love you with all my heart."

The first photo showed a sleeping toddler Valentina, while the second featured her snacking on a cupcake with rainbow face paint while posed near a happy-face birthday cake.

Blake Lively, who worked with Hayek on the 2012 film Savages, commented, "I took that second photo 😢🥹🥹♥️ my baby!!"

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.