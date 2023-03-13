Pregnant Rihanna Smiles and Cradles Her Bump in Fun Selfie with Ashley Graham at 2023 Oscars

Ashley Graham totally fangirled at the opportunity to share a mom-to-mom moment with Rihanna.

The two shared a moment on the champagne carpet at the Oscars 2023, captured by the model mom of three on her Instagram Story. After sharing photos with other celebrities she met as part of her pre-show hosting gig for ABC, she wrote, "And now for the woman you've all been waiting for."

Graham, who is mom to 14-month-old twin boys Malachi and Roman, and son Isaac, 3, with husband Justin Ervin, takes video standing next to the pregnant singer, who strikes different poses with her bump on display as the model, 35, cheers her on.

Rihanna and Ashley Graham. Ashley Graham/Instagram

The "Lift Me Up" singer, 35, performed her Oscar-nominated hit from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the first time on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre.

The musician, who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky, rocked three looks at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The Barbadian superstar first showcased her bump when she hit the champagne-colored carpet in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress, seen in the selfies with Graham.

Then, the fashion icon switched it up in a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels when she took center stage for her performance. She also rocked black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants to complete the glamorous look.

For her third style, Rihanna changed into a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap ensemble with her belly exposed, posing backstage next to a beaming Rocky, who is also the father of their firstborn. Wearing mint-colored strappy heels and gloves to complete to look, her hands grazed over her bare stomach as she smiled sweetly for a photo.