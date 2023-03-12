Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 09:00 PM
The 95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rihanna at Oscars 2023. Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Mom's night out!

Rihanna showed off her maternity style while walking the red carpet on Sunday at the Oscars 2023. The nominated singer — who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) — was a late arrival on the champagne carpet, laughing and holding her bump as she posed for photos.

The pregnant star, 35, was glowing in a partially sheer black Alaïa dress. Rihanna — who also shares a 9-month-old son with her beau — paired the look with natural glam that popped with a red lip and her hair in a coifed messy bun. For jewelry, she wore brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, with an orangey-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also provided by the jeweler.

The soon-to-be mom of two is set to perform her nominated hit "Lift Me Up" during the show. The track is up for Best Original Song, and is one of two (with "Born Again") that Rihanna contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna.
Rihanna.
L: Caption Rihanna. PHOTO: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty
R: Caption Rihanna. PHOTO: Arturo Holmes/Getty

The nomination marks the first Oscars nod for Rihanna, who has nine Grammy wins to her name.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he "found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

The post also featured a video of the singer's little boy sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video of "Lift Me Up."

"MR. MAYERS ❤️," wrote Rocky in the comments section.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars
Milan, ITALY - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take Milan by storm as they enjoy a romantic night out at Langosteria Bistrot. The power couple's effortless style and undeniable chemistry steal the show. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Joins A$AP Rocky for Date Night in Milan
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - A pregnant Rihanna shows off her statuesque figure in a white dress as she’s steps out to celebrate her 35th birthday with ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were 'Very Affectionate' at Her 35th Birthday Party: 'They Are a Cute Couple'
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Says She's 'Excited' to Release New Music — but Doesn't 'Have Any Updates' on Timeline
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Cradles Her Baby Bump in Sweet Photo Taken During Super Bowl 2023
Rihanna British Vogue
Rihanna Admits She Places 'Toxic Pressure' on Herself to Make an Album That Can Top 'Anti'