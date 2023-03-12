Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023

Mom's night out!

Rihanna showed off her maternity style while walking the red carpet on Sunday at the Oscars 2023. The nominated singer — who is expecting her second baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky (né Rakim Mayers) — was a late arrival on the champagne carpet, laughing and holding her bump as she posed for photos.

The pregnant star, 35, was glowing in a partially sheer black Alaïa dress. Rihanna — who also shares a 9-month-old son with her beau — paired the look with natural glam that popped with a red lip and her hair in a coifed messy bun. For jewelry, she wore brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, with an orangey-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also provided by the jeweler.

The soon-to-be mom of two is set to perform her nominated hit "Lift Me Up" during the show. The track is up for Best Original Song, and is one of two (with "Born Again") that Rihanna contributed to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The nomination marks the first Oscars nod for Rihanna, who has nine Grammy wins to her name.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he "found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

The post also featured a video of the singer's little boy sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video of "Lift Me Up."

"MR. MAYERS ❤️," wrote Rocky in the comments section.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.