Pregnant Rihanna Poses Backstage with A$AP Rocky in Green Belly-Baring Outfit at Oscars 2023

Rihanna served up a string of pregnancy fashion styles at the Oscars 2023.

The "Lift Me Up" singer, 35, performed her Oscar-nominated hit from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for the first time on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. This is her first appearance since her show-stopping Super Bowl halftime show performance last month, where news of a possible pregnancy swirled around social media shortly after she took the stage. Rihanna's rep confirmed the news with PEOPLE later that evening.

On Sunday, the musician, who is currently expecting baby No. 2 with A$AP Rocky, rocked three looks at the 95th Annual Academy Awards.

The Barbadian superstar first showcased her baby bump when she hit the champagne-colored carpet in a peekaboo sheer black Alaïa dress. Then, the fashion icon switched it up in a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels when she took center stage for her performance. She also rocked black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants to complete the glamorous look.

For her third style, Rihanna changed into a mint green skirt and faux fur wrap ensemble with her belly exposed, posing backstage next to a beaming Rocky, who is also the father of their firstborn. Wearing mint-colored strappy heels and gloves to complete to look, her hands grazed over her bare stomach as she smiled sweetly for a photo.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Known for bumping up pregnancy fashion since first becoming a mom, Rihanna announced her first pregnancy in January 2022 with a photo shoot in New York City featuring coordinating pink and blue outfits. She continued to flaunt her baby bump in a series of stylish looks.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,'" she said, clearly not letting the Super Bowl or the Oscars stop her from performing and going full glam.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he "found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

Kevin Winter/Getty

The post also featured a video of the singer's little boy sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video for "Lift Me Up."

Rihanna kept her son's image a mystery until December 2022 when she shared the first video of her baby boy, who is now 9 months old, on TikTok. The little one was seen cooing and smiling at Rihanna as he wiggled around in his car seat.

Some of Rihanna's famous friends dropped by in the comments to express adoration for her little man. "That face 😍😍😍" raved Cara Delevingne. "Cutie PIE ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Viola Davis commented. "Can't wait mommmyyyyy," Gigi Hadid wrote.

After she was photographed debuting her first baby bump in NYC, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

"Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own timetable, and having a baby is no different," the insider said. "[She and Rocky are] just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous, but they're just the cutest, giddiest young couple that's expecting kids."