Pregnant Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display During Oscars 2023 Performance as A$AP Rocky Toasts Her

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their second baby together

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Published on March 12, 2023 10:56 PM

Rihanna had a special guest with her during her Oscars 2023 performance.

The pregnant singer, 35, performed her nominated hit "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during Sunday's show, showing off her bump with baby No. 2 while wearing a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels.

She also rocked black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants. Her black tresses were pulled back in a sleek down look, putting her dangling earrings and matching necklace on full display.

It was a look different from the one Rihanna wore earlier in the night on the champagne carpet, where she posed for photographers in a partially sheer black Alaïa dress. She completed that ensemble with natural glam that popped with a red lip and her hair in a coifed messy bun.

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

For jewelry, Rihanna wore brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, with an orangey-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also provided by the jeweler.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty

After her performance, Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (née Rakim Mayers), was seen sweetly supporting the Grammy winner by raising his glass to her. The pair, already parents to a 9-month-old son, are currently expecting their second baby together.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he "found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

The post also featured a video of the singer's little boy sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video for "Lift Me Up."

"MR. MAYERS ❤️" wrote Rocky in the comments section.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Pregnant Rihanna Stuns in Sheer All-Black Gown Ahead of Her Performance at Oscars 2023
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Rihanna's Baby Boy Cries Over His Unborn Sibling 'Going to the Oscars' — See the Sweet Photo!
Milan, ITALY - Rihanna and ASAP Rocky take Milan by storm as they enjoy a romantic night out at Langosteria Bistrot. The power couple's effortless style and undeniable chemistry steal the show. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 25 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Photopress / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Joins A$AP Rocky for Date Night in Milan
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna to Perform Nominated 'Black Panther 2' Hit 'Lift Me Up' at 2023 Oscars
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - Rihanna's birthday celebrations continue with baby on board! The singer and her beau ASAP Rocky enjoyed a cozy dinner at their go-to spot Giorgio Baldi, surrounded by loved ones. Joining in on the fun were Rihanna's brother and BFF Melissa Forde, making it a night to remember! Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Rihanna Sweetly Cradles Baby Bump as She Steps Out to Birthday Dinner with A$AP Rocky
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Monica, CA - A pregnant Rihanna shows off her statuesque figure in a white dress as she’s steps out to celebrate her 35th birthday with ASAP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Were 'Very Affectionate' at Her 35th Birthday Party: 'They Are a Cute Couple'
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023
Rihanna Dazzles in More Than $1M Worth of Diamonds During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Pregnant Rihanna 'Loves Being a Mom,' Says Source: 'Happiest She Has Ever Been'
rihanna
Rihanna Was 'Super Excited' to Confirm Pregnancy News at Super Bowl, Wants 'Several Kids': Source
angela bassett
Angela Bassett Is a Bright Spot at the 2023 SAG Awards in an Eye-Popping Yellow Gown
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Says She's 'Excited' to Release New Music — but Doesn't 'Have Any Updates' on Timeline