Pregnant Rihanna Puts Baby Bump on Display During Oscars 2023 Performance as A$AP Rocky Toasts Her

Rihanna had a special guest with her during her Oscars 2023 performance.

The pregnant singer, 35, performed her nominated hit "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever during Sunday's show, showing off her bump with baby No. 2 while wearing a revealing top that featured a cascade of shimmery jewels.

She also rocked black leather elbow-length gloves and embellished floral wide-leg pants. Her black tresses were pulled back in a sleek down look, putting her dangling earrings and matching necklace on full display.

It was a look different from the one Rihanna wore earlier in the night on the champagne carpet, where she posed for photographers in a partially sheer black Alaïa dress. She completed that ensemble with natural glam that popped with a red lip and her hair in a coifed messy bun.

Kevin Winter/Getty

For jewelry, Rihanna wore brown and yellow diamond and emerald earrings by Moussaieff High Jewellery, with an orangey-brown diamond ring and dark brown dress ring also provided by the jeweler.

Kevin Winter/Getty

After her performance, Rihanna's boyfriend, A$AP Rocky (née Rakim Mayers), was seen sweetly supporting the Grammy winner by raising his glass to her. The pair, already parents to a 9-month-old son, are currently expecting their second baby together.

Earlier this month, Rihanna shared an adorable photo of her infant son, teasing that he was crying because he "found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him."

The post also featured a video of the singer's little boy sitting in her lap as she showed him the music video for "Lift Me Up."

"MR. MAYERS ❤️" wrote Rocky in the comments section.

Rihanna's second child has already made a cameo in another live performance after she revealed her pregnancy during her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show last month, putting her baby bump on display in a head-to-toe red look.

The Fenty mogul previously revealed in January 2022 that she was expecting her first child with Rocky, 34. After she was photographed debuting that baby bump in New York City, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was "excited to be a mom" and "couldn't be happier."

The Oscars are airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.