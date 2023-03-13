Pregnant Diana Jenkins Debuts Baby Bump at Elton John Bash as 'RHOBH' Stars Hit Oscars 2023 Parties

Diana Jenkins had a monumental night out this weekend, attending her first red carpet event since announcing the happy news that she and fiancé Asher Monroe are expecting a baby girl, due this August.

The pregnant Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alumna, 49, showed off her growing baby bump at Elton John's Oscars 2023 viewing party in West Hollywood, California on Sunday, posing at the bash in a white strapless Tom Ford gown. She accessorized the ensemble with a matching fluffy Christian Dior Jacket, Bottega Veneta shoes and Graff jewelry.

Monroe, 34, was also at the event, posing by Jenkins' side in a brown suit with a gold patterned shirt. The two are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah. Jenkins is also mom to son Innis, 22, and daughter Eneya, 19, from her relationship with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

Asher Monroe and Diana Jenkins. Lester Cohen/Getty

Fans got to meet Diana and her family when she debuted on season 12 of RHOBH last May. The Neuro Brands CEO hails from Bosnia and resides in California, where her advocacy work has sparked the development of many philanthropic endeavors including the Jenkins-Penn Haitian Relief Organization she launched with actor Sean Penn.

Neuro Brands was the presenting sponsor of John's 31st annual Academy Awards party, which raises funds for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

It was on RHOBH that the former Bosnian refugee revealed that she had a pregnancy loss, opening up about the pain of having to deliver a stillborn baby to avoid infection. In January, Jenkins told PEOPLE exclusively that she will not be returning to the Bravo show for season 13 on doctor's orders.

"You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest," Jenkins wrote in a statement. "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Despite her exit from the show, Jenkins has remained close with a number of her former costars, and reunited with a few of them on Sunday night.

At her table at the party was Kyle Richards, the Halloween star, 54, keeping it classic in a strapless black gown she borrowed from daughter Alexia Umansky. Richards' sister Kathy Hilton — a Friend on RHOBH — wore black as well, though her dress featured a neckline of colorful floral appliques.

Both Richards and Hilton, 64, posed for a picture together. Hilton was also spotted at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, where she was photographed with stars like Jennifer Coolidge, Tiffany Haddish and Saweetie.

Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

Lisa Rinna was at the Elton John party, too. The 59-year-old actress, who PEOPLE also exclusively announced was departing RHOBH ahead of season 13, turned heads in a statement cream Jean Paul Gaultier dress, with an avant garde bodice, black gloves and a long train.

At the party, Rinna took a snap with Dorit Kemsley, who wore black and gold printed number.

Kemsley, 46, was there with husband Paul Kemsley, while Rinna and Richards attended with their respective husbands, Harry Hamilin and Mauricio Umansky. All three men wore class black tuxedos.

Crystal Kung Minkoff. Phillip Faraone/Getty

Oscar winner Rob Minkoff channelled Old Hollywood in a trustee dark suit with a cream tie. His wife, Crystal Kung Minkoff, made a statement with her look, on the other hand.

The RHOBH star, 40, wore a hot-pink long-sleeve Stello dress with an asymmetrical neckline and long slit. She added tan strappy sandals and a sparkling gold purse.

Elsewhere at the Oscars parties was Garcelle Beauvais, who attended Byron Allen's 5th annual Oscar Gala at the Beverly Wilshire, a party benefiting Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

She wore a neon green long-sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. She added a diamond necklace, coordinating earrings and wore her new red locks back.

By Beauvais' side were 15-year-old sons Jax Nilon and Joseph Nilon, both in dark suits with white sneakers.

Garcelle Beauvais and her sons. Unique Nicole/Getty

Season 15 of RHOBH is currently filming. In addition to Richards, Kemsley, Kung Minkoff, and Beauvias, the show also stars Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke.

A premiere date has yet to be announced, though it is expected on Bravo sometime next year.

Meanwhile, movies' biggest night was held at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and was televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Everything Everywhere All at Once earned the night's most coveted award for Best Picture. Some stars who took home awards included Brendan Fraser for Best Actor, Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress, Ke Huy Quan for Best Supporting Actor and Richards' Halloween costar Jamie Lee Curtis — who famously made a memorable appearance on RHOBH last season — for Best Supporting Actress.