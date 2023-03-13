Laura Dern and Daughter Jaya Match in Shimmering Silver Looks at Oscars 2023 Afterparty

Laura Dern enjoyed a special mother-daughter date night following the Oscars 2023.

The Big Little Lies star, 56, attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night alongside her 18-year-old daughter Jaya.

Both Dern and Jaya wore sequin-detailed silver looks for the star-studded event. The actress looked chic in a shimmering silver cardigan with black sequin pants while her daughter wore a gown that featured silver and blue beading.

Dern shares Jaya and son Ellery, 21, with ex-husband Ben Harper.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

In November, the mom of two took to Instagram to honor her daughter on her 18th birthday. Sharing a photo carousel featuring pictures of Jaya as a little girl, as well as a more recent picture with the actress, the Little Women star celebrated her younger child.

"My girl is 18 today!!!" the proud mom wrote. "Happiest birthday, Jaya! You teach me every day about what it means to be an honest and profound empath, artist, and activist."

"I love you with everything," Dern concluded.

In March, the Jurassic World Dominion star appeared on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she opened up about her daughter's ambition to be an actress. Dern told host Ellen DeGeneres that she's excited for Jaya to eventually be the family's third generation of actors following herself and her parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

"There is something very moving about it," she explained. "Jaya's 17 and I started very young at 11 but I'm so happy that she's waiting and wants to go to school but really knows in her heart she wants to act."

"And maybe if she does, we'll end up having the privilege of working together," Dern added.