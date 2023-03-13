Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani Sweetly Cheers on Mom at Home as She Takes the Stage at Oscars 2023

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose watched the Academy Awards at home, clapping for her mom when she came on screen

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 13, 2023 12:01 PM
Kate Hudson Oscars
Photo: Angi Greene/Instagram; Kevin Winter/Getty

Rani Rose is her mom's biggest fan!

While Kate Hudson was at the Oscars on Sunday night, her 4-year-old daughter watched from home alongside one of her little friends. After the big night, the mom of three reposted an Instagram Story from a friend that showed Rani cheering on Hudson when she came on screen.

"Look, get up! There's your mommy! There's your mommy! She's holding someone's hand!" Rani's friend exclaims as Hudson walks out on stage with Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae.

"This is too much! 😭," Hudson, 43, wrote alongside the adorable clip.

Hudson shares daughter Rani with fiancé Danny Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and 19-year-old son Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kate Hudson Oscars
Kate Hudson/Instagram

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times in November, the actress opened up about her relationship with Fujikawa, Robinson and Bellamy, each of whom she shares one child with, and how they all work together as co-parents.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said of co-parenting with the three fathers. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

Hudson said son Ryder is "very happy" in college and she and Robinson "just need to check in once in a while." As for Bellamy, the actress said he is "so wonderful" and she "couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

"For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child," she added.

Speaking of Fujikawa, whom Hudson got engaged to in 2021, the Almost Famous star said he's "such a wonderful dad and stepdad."

"Last night he was going through some old footage on his phone of him and Rani and it melted my heart," she added.

Related Articles
Kate Hudson attends Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" U.S. premiere
Kate Hudson Talks Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids with 3 Different Dads: 'Seriously Strong Unit'
kate hudson
Kate Hudson Says She May Not Be Done Having Kids: 'I Don't Have That Answer Yet'
Kate Hudson and her kids
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Kate Hudson Shares Photos of Her Kids on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson's 3 Kids Pose Together on Christmas: 'Crazy Joy from Our Nutty Family to Yours'
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClO1DlnPfK_/?hl=en. Kate Hudson/Instagram
Goldie Hawn Shares the Advice She Gives Her Seven Grandchildren: 'Stay Compassionate'
Kate Hudson and husband Chris Robinson
Kate Hudson Says She Felt 'Unconditionally Loved' by Ex-Husband Chris Robinson in Rare Comment
Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson Snaps Thanksgiving Selfie with Son Ryder and Daughter Rani: 'Great-ful Weekend'
Kate Hudson attends the "Puñales Por La Espalda: El Misterio De Glass Onion" premiere
Kate Hudson Says She Doesn't 'Really Care' About 'the Nepotism Thing': 'We're a Storytelling Family'
Kate Hudson Says Everyone's Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for 'Big Family' Christmas
Kate Hudson Says Her Whole Family Is Excited to Have Son Ryder Home from College for Christmas
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Kate Hudson Sips Snow-Chilled Champagne on New Year's Eve: 'Many Blessings'
Kate Hudson attends a drinks reception for "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8sKeL7EG/. Kate Hudson/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson attends the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kate Hudson's Kids Headbang Together in Sweet Thanksgiving Video Montage: 'Life Is Precious'
Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kate Hudson's Fiancé? All About Danny Fujikawa
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
Kate Hudson Praises Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'
Kate Hudson Praises 11-Year-Old Son Bing's Dedication to Drumming: 'You Want to Support That'
Kate Hudson, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, renovate the backyard of Kate's future mother-in-law, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
WATCH: Kate Hudson and Daughter Rani Surprise Her Future Mother-in-Law with a Backyard Makeover