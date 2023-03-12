Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023

Julia Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her oldest son to the red carpet event

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 08:36 PM
2023 Oscar Families
Henry Hall and Julia Louis Dreyfus. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought a special someone as her date to the Oscars 2023.

The Veep alum, 62, is among the presenters at Hollywood's biggest night and arrived with son Henry Hall, 30, by her side.

Louis-Dreyfus wore a black dress with gold embellishments, along with a vintage-inspired, classic Hollywood glam look by celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald on behalf of Milk Makeup.

"I chose this dress because it has pockets," she joked on the champagne carpet ahead of the event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Arturo Holmes/Getty

The actress shares Henry and son Charlie Hall, 25 — who is currently on HBO Max's hit series, Sex Lives of College Girls — with husband Brad Hall.

The actress visited Jimmy Kimmel Live in January, where she told the talk show host what it's like watching son Charlie in sex scenes on the show.

"That's a racy show," Kimmel commented.

julia-louise-dreyfus-family
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall with sons Charlie Hall and Henry Hall.

"It's a very racy show," the actress agreed, revealing she had seen him in the series.

"I did watch the show and I think he was, you know, really great," she shared. "He was adorable. He was f------ some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma Pinault attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina, 15, Coordinate in Glamorous Red Looks at Oscars 2023: Photo
Miles Teller
The Cutest Couples at the 2023 Oscars
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
Hugh Grant Has Awkward Chat at Oscars 2023 as He Forgets Designer Name, Says He's 'Barely' in New Film
Chinese actress Fan Bingbing attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023.
Fan Bingbing Dazzles at Oscars 2023 More Than 4 Years After Tax Evasion Scandal
Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Colin Farrell Makes Rare Appearance with Son Henry, 13, at Oscars 2023 — See the Cute Photo!
Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Zoe Saldaña and Ashley Graham Bond at Oscars 2023 Over 'Absolute Chaos' of Being a Boy Mom of 3
95th Annual Academy Awards - Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
Mark Consuelos Announces When He Will Take Over for Ryan Seacrest on 'Live' at Oscars 2023
Halle Bailey 95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
'The Little Mermaid' Star Halle Bailey Wears 'Princess'-Inspired Gown on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Academy Awards
Oscars 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
95th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Mar 2023
Cara Delevingne Makes Her Oscars Red Carpet Debut in a Daring Gown with a Thigh-High Slit
Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise Will Not Attend Oscars 2023 After Previously Appearing at Nominees Luncheon
Andie Macdowell
Andie MacDowell Brings Daughter Rainey Qualley to Oscars 2023 — See the Sweet Photo!
Angela Bassett
These Stars Brought Their Family Members to the 2023 Oscars
Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet