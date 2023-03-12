Julia Louis-Dreyfus Joined by Son Henry Hall in Sweet Mother-Son Outing at Oscars 2023

Julia Louis-Dreyfus brought a special someone as her date to the Oscars 2023.

The Veep alum, 62, is among the presenters at Hollywood's biggest night and arrived with son Henry Hall, 30, by her side.

Louis-Dreyfus wore a black dress with gold embellishments, along with a vintage-inspired, classic Hollywood glam look by celebrity makeup artist Molly Greenwald on behalf of Milk Makeup.

"I chose this dress because it has pockets," she joked on the champagne carpet ahead of the event.

Henry Hall and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Arturo Holmes/Getty

The actress shares Henry and son Charlie Hall, 25 — who is currently on HBO Max's hit series, Sex Lives of College Girls — with husband Brad Hall.

The actress visited Jimmy Kimmel Live in January, where she told the talk show host what it's like watching son Charlie in sex scenes on the show.

"That's a racy show," Kimmel commented.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and husband Brad Hall with sons Charlie Hall and Henry Hall.

"It's a very racy show," the actress agreed, revealing she had seen him in the series.

"I did watch the show and I think he was, you know, really great," she shared. "He was adorable. He was f------ some girl in the library and I thought it was dynamite."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.