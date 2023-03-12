Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!

Jennifer Connelly is enjoying her Oscars night with someone special.

The Top Gun: Maverick actress, 52, posed on the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards with her younger son, 19-year-old Stellan Connelly Bettany. The pair stunned on the champagne carpet, both dressed in black.

While Stellan opted for a traditional suit and tie, Connelly wore a black gown with an embellished neckline.

Connelly shares Stellan and daughter Agnes, 12, with husband Paul Bettany, who also helped raise son Kai Dugan from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jennifer Connelly. Getty

Connelly started off the new year by sharing video of Stellan performing with his dad under twinkling holiday lights during what she called "a quiet moment."

"A quiet moment in the New Year's family jam - featuring cousin Glenn on smoke machine. Happy New Year, everyone ♥️."

Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. ANGELA WEISS/Getty

In May 2022, Connelly and other Top Gun: Maverick cast members praised working with Tom Cruise to PEOPLE at a screening of the movie in New York City.

"The reel at the beginning of the film, it was so impressive and so moving and he's really an extraordinary actor, so that was really beautiful, and was beautiful to see the acknowledgement, and watch him see it," Connelly told PEOPLE at the time, speaking of a tribute to Cruise's career presented in front of Top Gun: Maverick at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.