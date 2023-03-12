Jennifer Connelly Brings Lookalike Son Stellan, 19, to Oscars 2023 — See the Photo!

Stellan Connelly Bettany, 19, looked grown up supporting mom Jennifer Connelly at the 2023 Oscars

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 12, 2023 08:20 PM
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly attend the 95th annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Academy Awards 2023, Los Angeles, California, United States - 12 Mar 2023
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. Photo: Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Jennifer Connelly is enjoying her Oscars night with someone special.

The Top Gun: Maverick actress, 52, posed on the red carpet at Sunday's Academy Awards with her younger son, 19-year-old Stellan Connelly Bettany. The pair stunned on the champagne carpet, both dressed in black.

While Stellan opted for a traditional suit and tie, Connelly wore a black gown with an embellished neckline.

Connelly shares Stellan and daughter Agnes, 12, with husband Paul Bettany, who also helped raise son Kai Dugan from her previous relationship with photographer David Dugan.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

95th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jennifer Connelly. Getty

Connelly started off the new year by sharing video of Stellan performing with his dad under twinkling holiday lights during what she called "a quiet moment."

"A quiet moment in the New Year's family jam - featuring cousin Glenn on smoke machine. Happy New Year, everyone ♥️."

Jennifer Connelly
Stellan Connelly Bettany and Jennifer Connelly. ANGELA WEISS/Getty

In May 2022, Connelly and other Top Gun: Maverick cast members praised working with Tom Cruise to PEOPLE at a screening of the movie in New York City.

"The reel at the beginning of the film, it was so impressive and so moving and he's really an extraordinary actor, so that was really beautiful, and was beautiful to see the acknowledgement, and watch him see it," Connelly told PEOPLE at the time, speaking of a tribute to Cruise's career presented in front of Top Gun: Maverick at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

Related Articles
Oscars statuettes
How to Watch Oscars 2023, What to Expect and Who Will Be There (from Rihanna to Pedro Pascal)
Lillian Amanda Luhrmann, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023
95th Oscars; Academy Awards; Saturday; Rehearsals
See the Oscars 2023 Celeb Presenters Rehearsing for Sunday's Big Awards Show
Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Angela Bassett Radiates Queen Energy on Oscars 2023 Red Carpet in Purple Moschino Gown
Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film "A Star is Born" presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
Lady Gaga Will Not Perform at the Oscars Due to 'Joker' Sequel Scheduling Conflict
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga to Perform 'Hold My Hand' at Oscars Despite Previous Scheduling Conflict
Tom Cruise
Jennifer Connelly Says Her 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise 'Absolutely Deserves' an Oscar Nomination
Christopher Guest and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Husband Christopher Guest Step Out for Stylish (Rare!) Red Carpet Date at 2023 Oscars
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Florence Pugh Takes a Fashion Risk in Teensy Shorts and Giant Ruffles at the Oscars 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Angela Bassett arrives for the 25th Costume Designers Guild Awards
Angela Bassett Says She Feels Most Beautiful When on the Red Carpet: 'All Eyes Are on You'
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany Bring Her Son Kai to 'Top Gun: Maverick' Premiere
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron
Taylor Swift, Viola Davis, James Cameron and More Snubbed by Oscars 2023 Nominations
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bethany
Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram and Shares 'Photo Dump' Featuring Husband Paul Bettany
Beverly Hills, CA - February 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton , in Beverly Hills, CA, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. The Oscars will broacast on ABC, Sunday March 12, 2023. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Inside the 2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: Tom Cruise Has 'Fun,' Academy Addresses Slap and More
2023 Oscar Portfolio
8 of the 2023 Oscar Nominees Tell PEOPLE What Their Nominations Mean to Them