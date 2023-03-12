'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Brings Teen Daughter Lilly and Wife Catherine Martin to Oscars 2023

Baz Luhrmann is sharing his 2023 Oscar night with two very important people.

The Elvis director, 60, walked the champagne carpet at the Academy Awards with his wife, Oscar-winning costume designer Catherine Martin, and their teen daughter, Lilly Luhrmann.

Both mom and daughter chose to shine on the special occasion, with Martin — who is nominated for Best Costume Design on her husband's film — wearing a sequined blue iridescent gown with cream trim.

Lilly opted for a rose-gold sequined dress with a tulle neckline, smiling next to her parents in photos.

Baz Luhrmann with wife Catherine Marin and daughter Lilly at Oscars 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty

On a recent episode of the Under the Gloss podcast, Lilly was asked by host Phoebe Burgess, "When did you first realize what your parents did for a living and how it might affect your place in the world?"

The 19-year-old said the realization was likely around the time of her father's 2013 film, The Great Gatsby, when she was 10.

One day, in the 2010s, "I did get followed to school, by a truck that were paparazzi," Lilly said, adding of Luhrmann, "They were bullying my dad there for a little bit there."

Baz Luhrmann with wife Catherine Marin and daughter Lilly at Oscars 2023. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

"I specifically remember there was a time where I was driving in the car and on the radio, this guy was like, 'Today we're gonna be discussing, is Baz Luhrmann gay? Breaking news: [He and Martin, 58] sleep in two different bedrooms,' " she went on.

When she arrived at school that day, Lilly remembered being bombarded by her classmates with inquiries about her dad's sexuality.

"I was like, 'Um,' " she said. "And that was the first time I felt … not embarrassed, but more just like, 'Why are people talking about my dad? Why are they making fun?' "

Lilly added she was "not traumatized for life" and has "gotten over" the incident, as there are "worse things to go through."

The Oscars air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET.